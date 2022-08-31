Assistant coach John Butler brings the intensity to Bills' defensive backfield

Defensive backs coach John Butler seems to be in perpetual motion during Buffalo Bills practices. He has an aura of energy, intensity and competitiveness about him.

“He brings it every day,” safety Micah Hyde said. “It’s good to be around somebody like that. It kind of motivates you to get your juice up every single day.”

Hyde, in fact, recalls a game in 2020 when he asked Butler to dial it back a little.

“Going back to the Covid season with no fans,” Hyde said, “and in a game he’s on the sidelines screaming to me. ‘Hey, look for this. Look for that,’ just trying to give us clues on the field. So with Covid, there was no fans in the stands, so you could hear him like he was standing right next to me.

“There was a few times where I’m trying to disguise something and JB would be yelling at me,” Hyde said. “I’m like shut up, I’m trying to disguise it.”

“Urgent,” Hyde said. “That’s the word I’d use to describe him.”

Butler’s urgency has been a great fit with the Bills since Sean McDermott hired him to coach defensive backs in 2018.

Over the past four years, by whatever measurement you want to use, the results of the Buffalo secondary have been nothing short of spectacular.

The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed in 2018 and 2021 and were fourth best in 2019. They have ranked in the top 10 in the league in interceptions every year since 2018. They have allowed the fewest pass plays in the NFL of 20 yards or more and 40 yards or more over the past five years. They were first in 20-plus pass plays allowed in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Butler does extra work on third-down defense in the offseason. The Bills were No. 1 on third downs last year and in the top 10 three of the past four years.

It has been a good run for the 49-year-old native of Philadelphia.

Obviously, no coach ever succeeded without good players. Butler says he’s grateful for the cast he’s working with, rattling off the stalwarts in the Bills’ secondary, including Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson.

“We have a good system that is structured around defending the NFL the way it is now,” Butler said. “We understand it’s a pass-first league, it’s a quarterback-driven league. The system I think is built around that. And we have really good players. Both safeties are strong. Corner has been strong, whether it’s Tre’Davious or Levi when he was here, and obviously Dane has stepped up. And then we have a really, really, really good nickel in Taron. We have two really good linebackers, too. Our back seven is a very talented group. Each year we’ve gotten better, but it’s it’s been the same players playing.

“You have the talent, you have the professionalism, you have the continuity, you have the system,” Butler said. “It all works together.”

Johnson, who joined the Bills as a fourth-round pick in 2018, says the intensity Butler brings to the team extends not just to games and practice but to walkthroughs and meetings.

“He just wants us to have a sense of urgency, which I respect, totally,” Johnson said. “As a coach, you’re necessarily one of the leaders of the DB group. So, he just wants us to have a certain intensity when we're coming out to practice, a certain mindset, which is extremely important to playing the game.”

Football is unlike other sports in that there are fewer games and a lot more preparation time. The position coach must set the focus bar for his troops.

“We tell our guys every little piece of what we’re doing is important,” Butler said. “The meetings are important. Obviously, the practice is probably the most important, but even the walkthroughs. When we do our walkthroughs every day for an hour, you’re not screwing around. You’re working on If I’m down here, you’re doing this. We’re talking about everybody being in sync. You can’t be independent. There’s not a whole lot of independent movement, independent disguise. It’s got to be a coordinated effort to affect the quarterback. That’s constantly discussed and worked on.”

Butler was known for his intensity as a standout basketball and football player at LaSalle College high school outside of Philadelphia.

He went onto play college football at Division III Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Butler’s college coach, Tom Clark, got him his first big coaching break, connecting him to a job as a graduate assistant at the University of Texas. Butler worked first under Longhorns head coach John Mackovic, then under Mack Brown, in 1998. Butler also worked with Tim Brewster at Texas. When Brewster became head coach at Minnesota in 2007, he brought along Butler, who made a big jump from Harvard to the Big 10.

Butler worked at South Carolina and Penn State, then made the jump to the NFL in 2014 when Bill O’Brien moved from Penn State to the Houston Texans.

When McDermott hired Butler, the presumption was the two were high school buddies. McDermott also went to LaSalle College, as well, before moving onto William & Mary for college. But the two never attended LaSalle together. Butler graduated the spring before McDermott transferred in, in 1992.

“As he was working with the (Philadelphia) Eagles and I was bouncing around, we would connect,” Butler said. “Even moreso, when he was at Carolina as a coordinator, he was on a phone with me a lot about players. I was at Minnesota, South Carolina, Penn State. He’d be like, what do you think about this guy and that guy? When I went to Houston our communication probably picked up even more because then you were communicating about how you played this team or that team.”

“It’s like with Joe Brady,” McDermott said, referring to the Bills’ quarterbacks coach, who also went to William & Mary. “We both went to the same college but I didn’t really know Joe then, and that’s a small tidbit of why I hired him. Same with John. Going back to high school we didn’t know each other. We never worked together. ... Moreso, I hired John for who he is as a person and as a coach.”

The Bills’ track record of limiting big pass plays arguably is the most tangible evidence of how assignment sound the secondary performs. The Bills rarely have big coverage busts that leave receivers wide open downfield.

“Coach Frazier and coach JB, they’re very specific on technique and doing your job,” Jackson said. “I think that’s what makes all of this work. Everyone does their job. They don’t try to do anyone else’s job. One eleventh. Eleven and one. We take ownership of our own job and not get too caught up in what everyone else has going on. That plays a major role in how we run our defense.”

“If you asked our players a couple things about the philosophy, one of them is you can’t win if you give up explosive plays,” Butler said. “We know that. The game is driven by explosive plays, taking the ball away and obviously playing good situational – red zone and third down – defense. So on first and second down we have to make sure we’re protecting the deep areas of the field and making teams earn it. I think that’s something we’re constantly preaching, constantly working. When it does happen, we reinforce that it’s something we can’t allow.

“If you give up explosive plays, you’re not going to play in our defense, they know that,” Butler said. “The system built is to make sure everyone has to know where their help is, where their protection is.”

The Bills’ efficiency in pass defense all last season obviously made the season-ending loss in Kansas City tougher to swallow. The Bills gave up pass plays of 19 and 25 yards in the final 13 seconds to allow the Chiefs to send the game to overtime.

“We played a good football game for the first 57 minutes and then the last 3 minutes and overtime were not our best ball,” Butler said. “I’ve moved on from that. It’s painful. It’s real. The higher you get, the better teams you’re playing, the matchups become more challenging. Obviously if we all could have three minutes back in our football life, we’d all take that back. But you can’t do that.”

Butler says the wins are great in coaching but the relationships are greater.

“When you look back 20 years from now hopefully the things I’ll remember most are the relationships with the players and hopefully how you’ve impacted their lives and their careers, even as a pro coach,” Butler said. “I tell the guys my favorite part of the job is working with them, it’s not sitting in the office and watching the film or going through evaluations. It’s working with a player. I love being a teacher. I love trying to teach them how to be enthusiastic and competitive. I love watching a player develop. I loved watching Levi develop, and all of them. I’m looking forward to seeing these young guys we have this year develop.”