PHOENIX – Buffalo Bills executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia has a message for fans who want to park at home games over the next three years while construction of the new stadium is underway across the street from Highmark Stadium: Be patient in 2024-25.

During an interview with The Buffalo News at the NFL’s annual meeting, Raccuia laid out the parking logistics.

“We don’t think we’re going to reduce much of anything this year – 2023 should have little-to-no impact for the regular fans,” he said. “Our overriding philosophy is the more spots we can have for our fans, the better. We may lose some things (this year) by potentially reducing or eliminating some of the RV spots.”

The Bills will move staff parking off site and Raccuia said the team will be “very thoughtful in making sure we have enough spots for our fans as this progresses.”

Raccuia said the parking situation “will change from (this year) to 2024 and then in 2025, it will be a little more difficult.”

When the new stadium is scheduled to open in 2026, Raccuia said the existing Highmark Stadium location will have parking spots “until the (land) is developed and we’ll have more parking spots by a few hundred.”

High interest in London game

Earlier this offseason, the Bills were selected to play a home game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. NFL teams are required to play one “home” game internationally over a 10-year period.

The opponent and date of the Bills’ London game will be announced this spring when the rest of the 17-game schedule is unveiled.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our brand,” Raccuia said. “We believe we’ve become a national brand and we believe we’re well on our way to becoming one of the most favorite teams in the country. To bring it now to London and be on the international stage is huge. Couple that with our fans being able to experience Tottenham before we open (the new Bills stadium) with that being a design inspiration, we’re really thrilled the league is allowing us to play a game there.”

On Location Experiences is the NFL’s partner for international game fan packages.

“They have told us it is the most popular game they’ve listed, right up there with the Tom Brady game (for Tampa Bay) in Germany (last year vs. Seattle) in the history of the International Series,” Raccuia said.