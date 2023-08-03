Bills coach Sean McDermott began his news conference Thursday morning by wishing Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy a happy 98th birthday.

“Incredible. What a legend in more ways than one,” McDermott said. “Hopefully, we’ll see him soon.”

And then McDermott told a brief story about the first time he met Levy at the NFL scouting combine about 10 or 12 years ago, calling it “kind of a surreal moment.”

“I was on the treadmill in the weight room,” McDermott said. “This is when Marv had come back to the Bills in a different capacity, I believe Marv was the general manager. I know him as coach. I’m jogging on the treadmill and who gets up on the elliptical next to me but coach Levy.

“For any coach, let alone a young coach and with (Levy) having a shared experience being at William & Mary years before I was there and just to meet him, his persona precedes him. I had never met him in person. I’m jogging on the treadmill and here’s the legend right beside me.”

Asked later who was moving at a faster pace, McDermott laughed.

“He was on the elliptical and I was on the treadmill so maybe it wasn’t a fair race,” McDermott said. “I was impressed with the shape and condition he was in.

“When I got off, I shook his hand and said, I’m Sean McDermott and we have something in common, I was at William & Mary and he was very gracious, very cordial as you would expect.”

McDermott said he has appreciated Levy’s support since McDermott became the Bills coach. With 182, Levy has the most victories in franchise history. McDermott is third with 97. Lou Saban has 113.

McDermott, however, moved ahead of Levy last season in winning percentage at .639 to Levy’s .615.

Noting what he has heard and seen of the 1990s Bills, McDermott described Levy as “the right coach for the right team at the right time. He did things the right way, and he still does.”

“He’s all class, as everyone knows,” McDermott said. “He’s been extremely open, extremely friendly in his approach. When you’re the winningest coach in the history of the Buffalo Bills, sometimes that doesn’t always happen in every organization, where you pull for the coaches that follow. He’s done nothing but pull for us, pull for me and our staff and what we’re trying to do. I couldn’t be more grateful.”