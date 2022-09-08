 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

As Josh Allen nears his records, Cam Newton calls Bills QB 'a God'

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills at Rams third

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fires the ball toward tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Josh Allen's 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was his 32nd career rushing TD, which is second among quarterbacks to Cam Newton for a player in his first five seasons, according to Bills statistician Mike Haim. Newton had 43 in 78 games from 2011 to 2015. 

Allen also had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in a game for the 21st time in his career, which extends his own franchise record. Jack Kemp is second with 13. That also is second among quarterbacks in his first five seasons, behind Newton's 31. 

People are also reading…

While we doubt Newton is keeping track of the various records, he was clearly watching as the Bills ran over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Newton tweeted during the game that Allen was "a God" and used the hashtag #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ

Allen's 32nd rushing touchdowns are third in Bills history behind Thuman Thomas' 65 and O.J. Simpson's 51.

 
 
 
 
 
 
0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News