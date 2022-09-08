As Josh Allen nears his records, Cam Newton calls Bills QB 'a God'

Josh Allen's 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was his 32nd career rushing TD, which is second among quarterbacks to Cam Newton for a player in his first five seasons, according to Bills statistician Mike Haim. Newton had 43 in 78 games from 2011 to 2015.
Allen also had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in a game for the 21st time in his career, which extends his own franchise record. Jack Kemp is second with 13. That also is second among quarterbacks in his first five seasons, behind Newton's 31.
@JoshAllenQB ÿøūr á GØD‼️🙌🏾H£'š G£TTÎÑG ÎT‼️😈#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ-1ØVĒ🤟🏾— Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) September 9, 2022
While we doubt Newton is keeping track of the various records, he was clearly watching as the Bills ran over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Newton tweeted during the game that Allen was "a God" and used the hashtag #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ
Allen's 32nd rushing touchdowns are third in Bills history behind Thuman Thomas' 65 and O.J. Simpson's 51.