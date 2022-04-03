As Hochul struck a deal for Buffalo Bills, 'so they stay' was front of mind

Too small.

“That was a decision that they made and I give them credit for working so hard and getting it done,” Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told The News last week about the state, county and Pegulas striking a deal to keep the Bills in Western New York, two years after he moved his franchise from Oakland for the second time in its storied history. “I give credit to Hochul for being aggressive and coming in and saying, ‘Yeah, we understand what the NFL means to our community and we’re going to invest in it.’ ”

The Pegulas, who will not own the new stadium but lease it from the state, are contributing at least $350 million toward construction and are responsible for any cost overruns. Their fellow NFL owners are kicking in another $200 million through a league loan program, $150 million of which is “forgivable,” repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years.

The Pegulas have a right to negotiate “alternate arrangements” with other parties if all necessary documents and approvals for the financing deal with the state and county are not completed by Sept. 1.

You can find numbers that justify the government putting money toward a stadium.