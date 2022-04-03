As Hochul struck a deal for Buffalo Bills, 'so they stay' was front of mind

Kathy Hochul’s first substantive conversation about building a stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Western New York happened before she was governor.
Shortly after she learned that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo was resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment, Hochul, who as lieutenant governor was next in line to become New York’s chief executive, met with Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
At that time, stadium negotiations among New York, Erie County and the Bills were stuck between stalled and silent.
New York State on Tuesday received a long-delayed $564.8 million payment of casino revenues from the Seneca Nation of Indians – money that Gov. Kathy Hochul said she sees as the majority of the state's contribution to a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
“I started the conversations very early to let them know, ‘We need to work out a deal,’ so they stay,” Hochul told The Buffalo News last week during a 20-minute interview describing how the state, county and team reached an agreement.
“So they stay” is the essential phrase that explains why New York state and Erie County agreed to spend $850 million on construction costs, while Kim and Terry Pegula and the National Football League pitch in $550 million to build the $1.4 billion stadium.
It’s not merely to satiate billionaire owners. The justification is rooted in a fact that has been understood for decades: The Bills, which are described in a legal document summarizing the deal as an “extraordinary and unique” property in Western New York, could have moved.
Now, Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are planning to spend big to keep those owners – and their team – in place.
If the stadium deal proposed last week is approved by legislators both in Albany and Erie County, the Bills won’t move without paying an astronomical penalty.
A chorus of league owners and executives praised Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after the group reached an “ironclad” 30-year agreement to keep the Bills entrenched in the league’s second-smallest market.
In October, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why it was imperative for a deal to be worked out.
“You’ve got great owners that are involved here,” Jones said about the Pegulas, who have hired his hospitality and consulting company, Legends Global, to work on the Bills stadium project. “They’re probably the most vested owners that I’ve seen on what’s good for Buffalo and what’s good for, frankly, the state of New York. It’s a great opportunity to have the Pegulas to basically continue to make their investment in that area and really give Western New York, as well as the people of Buffalo, a great national and international visibility with that new stadium.”
Is it?
Sports economists who have studied the economic impact of stadiums say no. In a September story in The News, Roger Noll, a Stanford economist who has analyzed stadium impacts for decades, said they “create an economic black hole” because the money spent on a football team often isn’t recirculated in the community.
Andrew Zimbalist, a sports economist at Smith College, explained it this way: Spending a few hundred dollars at a fancy Buffalo restaurant likely affects the Western New York economy more directly than spending the same amount at a Bills game. At the restaurant, he explained, that money would benefit the servers, cooks and owner.
“It's much more likely it would stay in Buffalo and get recirculated and re-spent in Buffalo,” he said.
Money spent at an NFL game recirculates, too – but largely among millionaire players and billionaire owners who spend comparatively little of that money locally.
While NFL players earn high six-figure and, often, seven-figure salaries, most of their take-home pay isn't being spent or invested in Western New York, nor do many of them live here year-round. Like lawyers, doctors, accountants and business executives, they may drive a fancier car or buy a nicer home than most people. But they likely aren't buying more groceries, and most aren't starting businesses and employing people, either.
The owners do share – with each other – a major reason why the Bills have been viable in Buffalo, the league’s second-smallest market.
The Bills, which are in the NFL’s bottom quartile for revenue generation, received $309.2 million last year through the league’s revenue-sharing program.
Revenue sharing and the league’s salary cap, which allows both bigger- and smaller-market franchises to compete for star players, are the reasons why the Bills are positioned to be an annual Super Bowl contender, said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with most NFL teams.
“Without those two, the Buffalo Bills could not field a competitive franchise,” Ganis said.
In an October interview, Ganis also described a scenario that, as it turns out, drove the negotiation process.
“If the public sector doesn’t step up, there may be some issues down the road that no one really should even want to talk about,” he said. “That’s a reflection of the fact that there isn’t the size of a market and a corporate base that is compelling for Buffalo to have an NFL team.”
A Buffalo News analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data found that the Western New York market ranks in the NFL’s bottom five in population, median household income and corporate base, which we defined as companies with 100 or more employees.
“The best thing that Buffalo has going for them about having an NFL team in the future is they have one today,” Ganis said. “I couldn’t emphasize strongly enough: Don’t lose what you’ve got.”
While there’s no indication the Bills overtly threatened to move, or even seriously considered the option during the lease negotiations, the threat has loomed for decades.
Until this deal is locked in place with legislative approval, it still looms.
In multiple interviews with The News, Hochul brought up the prospect, at one point noting that she sometimes lay awake at night thinking about it.
Poloncarz brought up the possibility of relocation, too, including in a statement to The News a few weeks before the deal was announced:
“In today’s modern NFL, there is no guarantee a team will stay in its home city no matter how long they were located there,” he said. “If you don’t believe me, ask the people of St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland about ‘their’ teams. I do not, and I certainly believe the people of Western New York do not, want Buffalo to join that list of cities.”
It’s easy to find reasons to shoot down any city that could be a landing spot for the Bills. You could say Austin is too close to Dallas, or argue that San Diego and St. Louis already lost teams. But then you could also point to Buffalo and say two words that are difficult to refute:
Too small.
“That was a decision that they made and I give them credit for working so hard and getting it done,” Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told The News last week about the state, county and Pegulas striking a deal to keep the Bills in Western New York, two years after he moved his franchise from Oakland for the second time in its storied history. “I give credit to Hochul for being aggressive and coming in and saying, ‘Yeah, we understand what the NFL means to our community and we’re going to invest in it.’ ”
The upfront public financing for stadium construction is $850 million, or 61% of the cost.
The Pegulas, who will not own the new stadium but lease it from the state, are contributing at least $350 million toward construction and are responsible for any cost overruns. Their fellow NFL owners are kicking in another $200 million through a league loan program, $150 million of which is “forgivable,” repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years.
The Pegulas have a right to negotiate “alternate arrangements” with other parties if all necessary documents and approvals for the financing deal with the state and county are not completed by Sept. 1.
You can find numbers that justify the government putting money toward a stadium.
The easiest is tax revenue: The Bills generate about $20 million a year in state income taxes, a number that will rise significantly over the next few decades as the NFL’s salary cap rises. Combine that with some other taxes, such as gas and hotel, and Hochul’s staff calculated that the government investment is paid off after 22 years.
Another take: While the $850 million in public money is a record-breaking dollar total, the percentage of the contribution – about 60% – is lower than 10 NFL stadium deals since 1998.
You also needn’t look far to find any number of critics, from economists to elected officials, who contend that money is better invested in something other than a stadium destined to sit largely empty for about 350 days each year. But Noll, who is among the leading economists pointing out the fallacy of calling football stadiums economic drivers, said he sees another justification. It’s just not a financial one, and you're unlikely to see it justified by economic studies.
“This is sort of like a city deciding to have a nice city park or a nice library, and all kinds of other cultural events that don’t pay for themselves – a ballet, or a symphony orchestra,” Noll said. “These are amenities that make life better. If you’re willing to pay the price, then there’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘OK, we’ll subsidize it, we’ll do it’ – knowing full well that’s what we’re doing.”
Ultimately, it’s a choice.
“You have to ask yourself, ‘Is it worth it to have an NFL team?’ ” said Larry Quinn, a developer-turned-sports executive who oversaw the construction of KeyBank Center in the 1990s.
Quinn later became the president and a minority partner in the Buffalo Sabres under Tom Golisano, who ultimately sold the National Hockey League team to the Pegulas.
Quinn shared his perspective on public money to help build a new stadium during an interview last summer.
“It’s not for the Pegulas,” he said. “They happen to be the owner now. Maybe they won’t be the owner 10 years from now. I can’t predict whether somebody would move them or not, but I think you really want to look at this as a way of ensuring the Bills being here.”
To accomplish that, he added, the Bills need “an NFL stadium that allows you to play in that game. They need to have a modern facility to keep pace with a league that is the biggest in the world. It’s really that simple.”