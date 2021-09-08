As excitement surges for Bills fans, so do ticket prices

Buffalo Bills fans pack the stadium in Orchard Park and travel to support their team in an ordinary year. And this is not expected to be an ordinary year.

Entering a season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Bills are becoming an even hotter ticket. According to TicketIQ, the average price for a Bills game is $414, an increase of 159% over 2019, the last time fans were allowed at full capacity. Consider that prices for NFL tickets are soaring as fans return and prices for the league overall are up 87%. The percentage increase for Bills tickets is almost double the increase.

Even with the big increase, Bills tickets rank 17th in the league in price.

In the last two seasons – 2019 and 2020 – Bills tickets have seen a 153% increase, based on the average secondary market list price, according to TicketIQ. That ranks eighth in the league in percentage increase. The Raiders, with their move to Las Vegas, have seen a 572% increase, and the Buccaneers are up 247%.

In the last 10 years, the cheapest ticket price for Bills games tracked by TicketIQ was $109 in 2013.

The Bills also have some desirable travel destinations for fans on the 2021 schedule, including Miami, Nashville, Tampa Bay and New Orleans for a Thanksgiving night game with the Saints. Tickets to the Tampa Bay game are among the top 10 most expensive tickets for any game in the league this season on the secondary market, with an average price of nearly $900. In case you’re wondering, the most expensive ticket is Tom Brady’s return to New England on Oct. 3, at more than $3,000 apiece.