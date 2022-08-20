As Dawson Knox's family deals with tragedy, his Bills teammates send him their best

The moment really hit home for Gabe Davis right before the start of Saturday’s game.

The Buffalo Bills held a moment of silence for Luke Knox, the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, before kickoff against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. Luke Knox, a member of the Florida International University football team, died Wednesday night at the age of 22. A cause of death has not been released.

“Obviously, our love goes out to Dawson and his family,” Davis said. “Just looking up when they showed his brother up on the screen, I kind of put myself in his shoes for a second because I have a younger brother as well that plays at (Central Florida). I just know something that I would want is all the love of my brothers and my guys around, and I know that's what it'll be when he comes back ... when the time is right, but I know he also wanted us to put a great performance out there, because I know he expects nothing less and I'm glad we were able to execute the way we did.”

Dawson Knox was away from the team Saturday as his family held a celebration of life for Luke Knox in the family’s home state of Tennessee. Before the game, several of Knox's teammates with the Bills wore white T-shirts that said "Long Live Luke" in red letters across the front and the name Knox and the number 16 on the back.

The Bills defeated the Broncos, 42-15.

“When one of your teammates is hurting, you hurt with them,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I think you ask anybody in the locker room, Dawson is one of the most stand-up guys in terms of how he carries himself, the type of love that he gives out to teammates and coaches. He gets it right back from everybody in the building, so when somebody you care about like that is hurting that much, it does weigh on you. I can't imagine what him and his family are going through right now. We just send all of our thoughts and prayers with him.

“I know there's nothing that you can say to make any of them feel better right now. It happens with time. I just hope he gets back here and we can love up on him like I know how we can.”

Bills fans have responde by donating more than $150,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a non-profit organization in Western New York dedicated to helping fight children’s pediatric cancer. Dawson Knox has worked closely with P.U.N.T. since he came to the Bills. Donations have come in $16.88, combining Luke's number and Dawson's No. 88.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family,” Dawson Knox tweeted Friday night. “Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus," Knox said in a tweet Friday evening.

McDermott started his news conference after the game by sending his love to the Knox family.

“Before I get started here talking football, just perspective on things, want to mention the Knox family, what Dawson and his family are going through today,” the coach said. “I think it's important to keep proper perspective on things and how important that is and, again, that we're thinking of them and wish we could be there with them. So, our love goes out to them.”