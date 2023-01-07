 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As Damar Hamlin makes 'continued progress' in recovery, he posts on social media: 'Keep praying for me'

Bills Bengals (copy)

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3), seen here with teammate Jordan Poyer (21) before Monday's game against the Bengals, continues to make progress after he went into cardiac arrest during the game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Saturday, five days after collapsing on the field at Paycor Stadium in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and required CPR and an automated external defibrillator to restart his heart before he was taken to UCMC by ambulance.

Playing While Coping: After Damar Hamlin's injury, Bills balance thinking about teammate, preparing to play

On Saturday, the Bills issued the following statement: "Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery, yet remains in critical condition. 

He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent."

On Saturday afternoon, an update was posted to Hamlin's Instagram. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!" the post read in part.

Hamlin began breathing on his own overnight Thursday, and by Friday, was well enough to get on a quick FaceTime call with his teammates. His message, "Love you, boys," lifted up the entire team, left tackle Dion Dawkins told reporters Friday. 

Young Bills fan fighting cancer has special message for Damar Hamlin

The NFL on Friday announced a series of ways teams across the league will honor Hamlin this weekend, including a pregame moment of support that teams are encouraged to share that supports Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers. In addition, teams may outline the "3" on the 30-yard lines in either Bills blue or red. 

During warm-ups, players throughout the league will have the option of wearing black T-shirts with the message "love for Damar 3." At Highmark Stadium, the Bills will wear those shirts, but in their blue color, as well as New Era hats with Hamlin's No. 3 on them. The Bills will also wear a No. 3 jersey patch in Week 18 for their game against the New England Patriots.

For the past three days, there have been nothing but rumors and secondhand reports on the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. On Thursday, the update from doctors was better than expected. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

"From the mass shooting at Tops in May to the death of Dawson Knox’s brother, Luke, over the summer to the two devastating blizzards and now to one of their players suffering cardiac arrest on the field – no Bills season in history can come close to matching this amount of adversity," Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag.

