Wherever Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins lands, he will need to have his contract reworked.

Could that be the Bills? NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks Buffalo is the best fit for Hopkins, who is expected to be traded despite the need to rework his contract.

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, is scheduling to earn base salaries of $19.5 million next season and $14.9 million in 2024.

The Bills are tight against the salary cap, but GM Brandon Beane has more levers he can pull to free up the necessary money, including restructuring the deals of Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Taron Johnson or potentially moving money through extensions.

"The financial thing needs to get worked out, but let’s set that to the side," Jeremiah said. "To me, if I’m DeAndre Hopkins and you’re looking at where does he fit, where does he want to go, I think he belongs with a contender, and I look at a place like Buffalo.

"I know what you have there, obviously, with Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis has been a good player who has had great moments but hasn’t been consistently great. When you’re going to have to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs, you cannot have enough firepower. The money would have to get worked out on some type of a friendly deal there, but I look for him to try to find one of these premier quarterbacks and try to go play with him."

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection, hasn’t played a full season since 2020 due to injury and a PED suspension. He has played 19 games over the past two seasons. He missed the last two games of the 2022 season with an MCL injury.

Initial reports said Arizona was hoping for a second-round pick and potentially another pick or player, but those hopes might have been dashed with the trade of Brandin Cooks from Houston to Dallas last weekend. Cooks was dealt for a fifth-round pick this year and sixth-round pick next year.

Hopkins has been linked to a number of teams, which is to be expected. His rumored preferred destinations are the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, among others, has speculated the best fit could be with the Carolina Panthers.

Monson wrote: "Hopkins has been the biggest name on the trading block all offseason, and in a year where elite receivers are hard to come by, he is still an option that must be tempting for several teams, even with his contract. That contract, long seen as an outlier by the rest of the NFL, is significantly more palatable now than it was when he first received it, which could tempt some teams into parting with a draft pick to secure a No. 1 option. Hopkins has gained over 2.0 yards per route run for his entire career despite having a rough quarterback situation for much of that time. He caught over 50% of contested catches last season and at 30 years old, he still likely has multiple seasons at the top before decline sets in."