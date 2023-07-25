In August 2021, Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills worth up to $258 million.
The contract had $150 million in guarantees and an average annual salary of just more than $43 million.
Much has changed since, and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain.
That was again apparent Tuesday, when Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year extension worth $262.5 million that will keep him with the Los Angeles Chargers through 2029.
Herbert had two years remaining on his rookie contract, which was scheduled to pay him $8.5 million this season and $29.5 million on his fifth-year option in 2024.
The deal includes $218.7 in guarantees and he will make $100 million at the front end this year.
With the deal, he slides just past Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for the highest average annual value for a quarterback in NFL history.
Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal in April. That came 10 days after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million.
When Allen agreed to his extension, his $43 million annual salary was second in the history of NFL contracts, behind Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City that has an average annual value of $45 million.
Now, Allen is ninth on the list and figures to drop farther, with an extension for the Bengals' Joe Burrow still to come.
Here is a look at the contract landscape for quarterbacks then and now, ranked by average annual value.
THEN (When Allen signed)
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs $45 million
2. Josh Allen, Bills $43 million
3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys $40 million
4. Deshaun Watson, Texans $39 million
5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks $35 million
6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers $33.5 million
6. Jared Goff, Lions $33.5 million
NOW (After Jackson's reported deal)
1. Justin Herbert, Chargers $52.5 million
2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens $52 million
3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles $51 million
4. Aaron Rodgers, Jets $50.3 million
5. Russell Wilson, Broncos $48.5 million
6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals $46.1 million
7. Deshaun Watson, Browns $46 million
8. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs $45 million
9. Josh Allen, Bills $43 million
10. Daniel Jones, Giants $40 million
10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys $40 million
10. Matthew Stafford, Rams $40 million