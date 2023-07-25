In August 2021, Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills worth up to $258 million.

The contract had $150 million in guarantees and an average annual salary of just more than $43 million.

Much has changed since, and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain.

That was again apparent Tuesday, when Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year extension worth $262.5 million that will keep him with the Los Angeles Chargers through 2029.

Herbert had two years remaining on his rookie contract, which was scheduled to pay him $8.5 million this season and $29.5 million on his fifth-year option in 2024.

The deal includes $218.7 in guarantees and he will make $100 million at the front end this year.

With the deal, he slides just past Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for the highest average annual value for a quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal in April. That came 10 days after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million.

When Allen agreed to his extension, his $43 million annual salary was second in the history of NFL contracts, behind Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City that has an average annual value of $45 million.

Now, Allen is ninth on the list and figures to drop farther, with an extension for the Bengals' Joe Burrow still to come.

Here is a look at the contract landscape for quarterbacks then and now, ranked by average annual value.

THEN (When Allen signed) 1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs $45 million 2. Josh Allen, Bills $43 million 3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys $40 million 4. Deshaun Watson, Texans $39 million 5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks $35 million 6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers $33.5 million 6. Jared Goff, Lions $33.5 million NOW (After Jackson's reported deal) 1. Justin Herbert, Chargers $52.5 million 2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens $52 million 3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles $51 million 4. Aaron Rodgers, Jets $50.3 million 5. Russell Wilson, Broncos $48.5 million 6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals $46.1 million 7. Deshaun Watson, Browns $46 million 8. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs $45 million 9. Josh Allen, Bills $43 million 10. Daniel Jones, Giants $40 million 10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys $40 million 10. Matthew Stafford, Rams $40 million