In August 2022, Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills worth up to $258 million.
Much has changed since, and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract Thursday, according to reports.
That makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history on an annual basis, beating out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who agreed to a five-year contract extension that is worth up to $255 million just 10 days ago.
Jackson's contract has an annual value of $52 million, though that number might change when more complete contract details are available; Hurts' deal has an average annual value of $51 million that could increase to $54 million.
When Allen agreed to his extension, his $43 million annual salary was second in the history of NFL contracts, behind Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City that has an average annual value of $45 million.
Now, Allen is ninth on the list and figures to drop farther, with extensions for the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert to come this offseason.
Here is a look at the contract landscape for quarterbacks then and now, ranked by average annual value.
THEN (When Allen signed)
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs $45 million
2. Josh Allen, Bills $43 million
3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys $40 million
4. Deshaun Watson, Texans $39 million
5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks $35 million
6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers $33.5 million
6. Jared Goff, Lions $33.5 million
NOW (After Jackson's reported deal)
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens $52 million
2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles $51 million
3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers $50.3 million
4. Russell Wilson, Broncos $48.5 million
5. Kyler Murray, Cardinals $46.1 million
6. Deshaun Watson, Browns $46 million
7. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs $45 million
8. Josh Allen, Bills $43 million
9. Daniel Jones, Giants $40 million
9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys $40 million
9. Matthew Stafford, Rams $40 million