Much has changed since, and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract Thursday, according to reports.

That makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history on an annual basis, beating out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who agreed to a five-year contract extension that is worth up to $255 million just 10 days ago.

Jackson's contract has an annual value of $52 million, though that number might change when more complete contract details are available; Hurts' deal has an average annual value of $51 million that could increase to $54 million.

When Allen agreed to his extension, his $43 million annual salary was second in the history of NFL contracts, behind Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City that has an average annual value of $45 million.

Now, Allen is ninth on the list and figures to drop farther, with extensions for the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert to come this offseason.

Here is a look at the contract landscape for quarterbacks then and now, ranked by average annual value.

THEN (When Allen signed)