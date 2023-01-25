Another defensive end? That's what Mel Kiper Jr. gives the Buffalo Bills in his first mock draft of 2023

The Buffalo Bills have invested heavily in the defensive line during general manager Bandon Beane's tenure.

Beane has used a pair of first-round draft picks (on Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau) and a pair of second-rounders (on A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham) during his five years leading the Bills' draft.

The results of those selections have been mixed, at best. With the team having been eliminated from the postseason Sunday, it's officially mock draft season. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., the godfather of pre-draft prognosticators, nevertheless has the Bills once again going to the defensive line in his first mock of 2023.

Kiper has the Bills selecting Derick Hall, a defensive end/outside linebacker from Auburn, with the 27th overall pick in the first round.

"The Bills have one of the league's best rosters, but they could lose a few defenders in free agency, including Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds and Shaq Lawson," Kiper wrote in his reasoning for the pick. "They need to restock in this draft. And even though Buffalo has used first- or second-round picks on Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa in the past three drafts, its depth on the edge has to get better. That's why I see Hall, who had 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons, as a stellar fit on Day 1. He could turn into a steal here."

Analysis: It's time for Brandon Beane to go all in on stockpiling weapons for Bills' offense "Josh Allen is a unicorn – capable of running over or through defenders while having the ability to make every throw on the field. But he needs more help than General Manager Brandon Beane gave him during the 2022 season," Jay Skurski writes.

Kiper goes on to mention an alternative that is likely to be much more popular with Bills fans – giving better protection to quarterback Josh Allen.

"On the other side of the ball, I almost went with offensive tackle Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), who could play guard early in his career before becoming the team's long-term left tackle," he wrote. "Guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida) could be another option."

Given the defense-heavy investments made recently through the draft, better protection – or another weapon – for Allen figures to be the more popular picks for Bills Mafia.