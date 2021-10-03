 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another big win: Risk pays off for Buffalo Bills bettor with highest wager of the season
0 comments

Another big win: Risk pays off for Buffalo Bills bettor with highest wager of the season

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Texans second (copy)

Buffalo's lopsided win was grand news for a Nevada bettor, who set a season-high wager of $500,000 on the Bills covering a season-high spread of -16.5.

 Harry Scull Jr.

A bettor made waves this week by placing a season-high bet on the Buffalo Bills, wagering $500,000 through Caesars Sportsbook that Buffalo would cover its 16.5-point spread against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The inherent risk was notable, with such a high wager accompanying the largest spread so far this season.

While the Bills covered easily with their 40-0 win – and netted the bettor $454,545 – the tension accompanying Sunday's victory must have been high in the first half, with Josh Allen throwing an interception on his first pass and Buffalo settling for field goals on three first-half drives.

The bettor likely didn't feel confident until Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 1-yard touchdown catch, pushing the Bills' lead to 26-0 after the extra point. A 4-yard touchdown run by Zack Moss doubled the spread, and Houston's lifeless offense mustered just 109 yards. Mitchell Trubisky's fourth-quarter touchdown run was icing on the cake.

Buffalo (3-1) has won against the spread in three of its four games this year, with the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh the lone blemish. The Bills' average margin of victory during their three-game win streak is 32.3 points.

The $500,000 wager was matched shortly after on Caesars by a bettor who picked the Patriots plus seven points vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, and another who took the Chicago Bears giving three against the Detroit Lions. The Bears won 24-14. 

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News