Another big win: Risk pays off for Buffalo Bills bettor with highest wager of the season

A bettor made waves this week by placing a season-high bet on the Buffalo Bills, wagering $500,000 through Caesars Sportsbook that Buffalo would cover its 16.5-point spread against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The inherent risk was notable, with such a high wager accompanying the largest spread so far this season.

While the Bills covered easily with their 40-0 win – and netted the bettor $454,545 – the tension accompanying Sunday's victory must have been high in the first half, with Josh Allen throwing an interception on his first pass and Buffalo settling for field goals on three first-half drives.

