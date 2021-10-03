Another big win: Risk pays off for Buffalo Bills bettor with highest wager of the season

A bettor made waves this week by placing a season-high bet on the Buffalo Bills, wagering $500,000 through Caesars Sportsbook that Buffalo would cover its 16.5-point spread against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The inherent risk was notable, with such a high wager accompanying the largest spread so far this season.
While the Bills covered easily with their 40-0 win – and netted the bettor $454,545 – the tension accompanying Sunday's victory must have been high in the first half, with Josh Allen throwing an interception on his first pass and Buffalo settling for field goals on three first-half drives.
The guys at @CaesarsSports have taken their biggest bet on an NFL spread this season. One Nevada bettor his wagered $500,000 on Bills -16.5 against the Texans this week. If Buffalo covers the largest spread of the year, bettor nets $454,545.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2021
The bettor likely didn't feel confident until Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 1-yard touchdown catch, pushing the Bills' lead to 26-0 after the extra point. A 4-yard touchdown run by Zack Moss doubled the spread, and Houston's lifeless offense mustered just 109 yards. Mitchell Trubisky's fourth-quarter touchdown run was icing on the cake.
Buffalo (3-1) has won against the spread in three of its four games this year, with the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh the lone blemish. The Bills' average margin of victory during their three-game win streak is 32.3 points.
The $500,000 wager was matched shortly after on Caesars by a bettor who picked the Patriots plus seven points vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, and another who took the Chicago Bears giving three against the Detroit Lions. The Bears won 24-14.