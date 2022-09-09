Animal rights group responsible for Bills, Rams in-game protest

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The two protestors who interrupted the Thursday night NFL season-opening game between the Bills and Rams were from an animal rights group.

Emek Echo and Katia Shokrai were chased by SoFi Stadium security and taken into custody after running across the field in the fourth quarter of the game. They were holding up pink smoke flares and wearing shirts that noted the website, RightToRescue.com.

Echo and Shokrai were arrested, but not yet charged, and are still being held by police Friday morning, according to a spokesperson from animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), which was responsible for the protest.

The two were seeking to highlight an upcoming trial of Smithfield Foods factory farm whistleblowers, who allegedly “rescued two sick piglets” from a factory farm in 2017, a news release from DxE noted.

DxE investigators Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung documented on video what they described as dead and diseased piglets at a farm in Milford, Utah. They were charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, trespassing and theft, and face $332,000 in restitution debt and potentially decades in prison.

Their trial is set to begin Oct. 3 in St. George, Utah. Five animal rights activists were arrested in relation to the incident – three of whom took plea deals.

Echo and Shokrai ran onto the field Thursday under a cloud of pink smoke that lingered even after they were removed and as play continued. Some joked on Twitter that it looked like a gender reveal gone wrong.

One of the protestors was grabbed right away by security, but the other made it all the way from one end zone to about the 50-yard line before being tackled by a security officer and subdued by several of them.

The protestors were not shown by NBC.

“The protest aims to shine a light on what DxE calls a landmark trial for animal rights, food justice and free speech, and more broadly, on the entire animal agricultural industry, which DxE says is inherently abusive and exploitative,” the news release notes.

The same group also disrupted the Nathan’s July Fourth of July eating contest, according to the news release.