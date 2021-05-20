Analytics say Sean McDermott mostly was on right side of 4th-down calls

Sean McDermott generally was on the right side of the analytics community when it came to deciding what to do on fourth down in 2020.
The Bills tied for first in the NFL in their success rate on fourth-down plays, converting 8 of 10 tries in the regular season, the same as Miami.
The Bills’ head coach got passing to good reviews, according to several different computer programs that analyze the wisdom of fourth-down decisions by NFL coaches.
McDermott ranked eighth among NFL coaches on EdjSports’ “Critical Call Index,” which measures fourth-down decisions according to the team’s “win probability” at the time of the call. EdjSports is a Louisville-based analytics company.
The Bills ranked 11th in terms of making the right decision to go for it, according to the fourth-down simulation tracker of the Athletic’s Ben Baldwin. That measures how often a team goes for it when it gains at least 1.5 percentage points in win probability.
Meanwhile, McDermott ranked in the middle of the pack – 16th – in terms of how often he went for it, according to data released this week by Football Outsiders. It’s important to note this metric excludes obvious go-for-it situations in which a team is way behind late in the game.
Football Outsiders also ranked McDermott 16th on its “Aggressiveness Index,” which puts a value on each decision and ranks how much more or less likely the coach is to go for it compared with his peers. (That 16th ranking doesn’t count fired coaches who didn’t serve the full season.)
Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury was No. 1 on the Aggressiveness Index, followed by Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson, Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh. Ranking No. 1 on that list isn’t necessarily great, because a coach could be taking unwise risks on some go-for-it situations. New England’s Bill Belichick was 15th in 2020 and 17th each of the two previous seasons.
McDermott was 15th on Football Outsiders’ Aggressiveness Index in 2019, ninth in 2018 and 22nd in 2017.
As with most elements of their offense, the Bills were a lot more successful when they went for it on fourth down in 2020 than in previous years. They converted on 80%. They were 8 of 18 (44.4%) in 2019, 7 of 18 (38.9%) in 2018 and just 2 of 15 (13.3%) in 2017.
Notice the trend? The Bills had fewer go-for-it opportunities on fourth down in 2020 because the offense was so much improved. The Bills ranked tied for No. 2 in yards gained and No. 1 on third-down conversions. The Bills also had the fewest punts in the league.
The Bills’ 10 fourth-down attempts, in fact, tied with Miami for fewest in the NFL overall. But the Bills were not trailing on any of their fourth-down attempts. So none of McDermott’s decisions was excluded from the Football Outsiders’ index because he was not in catch-up mode.
Leaguewide, the decision to go for it on fourth down has trended way up. Fourth-down attempts are up 40% from 2016 to 2020, from 469 total attempts to 658.
“Football analytics people have been beating the drum for fourth-down aggressiveness for two decades now,” wrote Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz. “Slowly but surely, we’re winning the argument.”
One of McDermott’s best go-for-it decisions came in the Week 4 win at Las Vegas. The Bills were up, 17-16, midway through the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-1 situation from the 50. Isaiah McKenzie ran a jet sweep for 14 yards and a conversion. That improved their odds of winning by 5.3%, according to EdjFootball’s model. It didn’t directly lead to a score. But it enhanced field position, and the Bills scored on their next possession.
Earlier in the third quarter, the Raiders’ Jon Gruden settled for a field goal to pull within 17-16 on a fourth-and-2 situation from the Buffalo 7. Baldwin ranked that as one of the top-10 worst decisions of the season, decreasing the Las Vegas win probability by 7%.
Another good McDermott call was in the playoff win over Indianapolis. Trailing 10-7, the Bills lined up to go for it on fourth and 3 from the Colts’ 26 with 37 seconds left in the half. The Colts jumped offsides, and the Bills scored three plays later.
McDermott also went for it on the opening drive of the AFC championship game in Kansas City. The Bills converted a fourth-and-1 play from the Kansas City 48 with an 8-yard pass to Dawson Knox.
But several McDermott fourth-down calls in the Kansas City game ran afoul of the analytics computer simulations.
He opted for a field goal on fourth-and-3 at the 33 on the opening drive. Trailing by 12 with 6 minutes to go in the third quarter, the Bills kicked a field goal on fourth and 3 at the Chiefs’ 8. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the 2 at the end of the first half, the Bills kicked a field goal to go down by nine points, 21-12.
The least aggressive coaches in the Football Outsiders list were: Denver’s Vic Fangio, Miami’s Brian Flores, the Giants’ Joe Judge and Detroit’s Matt Patricia. Flores also ranked last on Baldwin’s program, going for it just 20% of the time when the computer said he should.