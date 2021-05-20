Analytics say Sean McDermott mostly was on right side of 4th-down calls

Football Outsiders also ranked McDermott 16th on its “Aggressiveness Index,” which puts a value on each decision and ranks how much more or less likely the coach is to go for it compared with his peers. (That 16th ranking doesn’t count fired coaches who didn’t serve the full season.)

Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury was No. 1 on the Aggressiveness Index, followed by Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson, Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh. Ranking No. 1 on that list isn’t necessarily great, because a coach could be taking unwise risks on some go-for-it situations. New England’s Bill Belichick was 15th in 2020 and 17th each of the two previous seasons.

McDermott was 15th on Football Outsiders’ Aggressiveness Index in 2019, ninth in 2018 and 22nd in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As with most elements of their offense, the Bills were a lot more successful when they went for it on fourth down in 2020 than in previous years. They converted on 80%. They were 8 of 18 (44.4%) in 2019, 7 of 18 (38.9%) in 2018 and just 2 of 15 (13.3%) in 2017.

Notice the trend? The Bills had fewer go-for-it opportunities on fourth down in 2020 because the offense was so much improved. The Bills ranked tied for No. 2 in yards gained and No. 1 on third-down conversions. The Bills also had the fewest punts in the league.