Analytics said go for it on fourth down. So did Sean McDermott's trust in his players

"I mean we're this far (gesturing just inches) from winning the game," he said. "And I owe that to my players, and I believe in my players. I believe in our quarterback. So, I trust my guys. Obviously, we didn't get it done in this case, but I trust my players."

Quotes on going for it on 4th down:"I'll trust him again if we're in that situation again. I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10." "I gotta go out there and prove him right." "Who better to have the ball in their hands than 17. Nobody's mad at anybody for any calls." pic.twitter.com/qurZsyxGNf

McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen's success on similar short-yardage plays impacted his decision, as well. According to ESPN, Allen has converted 13 of 14 plays of fourth and 1 or less in his career entering the game. The one miss was on a botched snap.

“Josh is usually spot on with those. You’ve seen him have a lot of success in those situations," the coach said. "So, again, give them the credit. They made the play when they had to make one. I felt, ‘Hey, if we’re that far from potentially winning the game right there, it was the best thing we could do.’ We hadn’t stopped them on defense for a number of drives there in the second half, really, so ... felt like we could go and win the game right there and obviously didn’t get it done."