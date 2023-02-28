The start of free agency is coming next month and the Bills have two of the more prominent free agents available in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.

A number of national analysts have weighed in on potential landing spots for both. Here is a sampling:

Tremaine Edmunds

ESPN: Detroit

Detroit needs to add more difference-makers on defense, and I see Edmunds as a prime fit at the second level of the Lions' system. He's a long 6-foot-5 linebacker with coverage range and downhill acceleration against the run game. Edmunds registered seven pass breakups, 102 tackles, one interception and a sack in 2022. He's a young player at age 24, but Edmunds has already started 74 games over five pro seasons. He would be a strong addition to a Detroit team that was among the worst on defense last season but will have the opportunity to compete for the NFC North title this fall.

Pro Football Focus: Houston

Edmunds could end up signing one of the top free-agent deals of the entire offseason coming off a well-timed breakout 2022 campaign in which he earned career-best 81.9 overall and 90.0 coverage grades. His durability at a challenging position, having played more than 900 snaps in each of his five NFL seasons, is also valuable.

NBC Sports: Washington

It’s clear that the Commanders need help at linebacker, and Edmunds would be a perfect fit. The 24-year-old had a strong fourth season with the Bills, displaying impressive speed and instincts in the middle. Edmunds and Jamin Davis would form a solid linebacker duo behind Washington’s powerful front four.

Pro Football Network: Minnesota.

He’s one of only six pending free agents that is 25 years old or younger and played 50% of his team’s snaps last season. Edmunds is exactly the sort of coverage-centric linebacker that forward-thinking teams like the Vikings should be targeting.

Jordan Poyer

ESPN: New England

Here's a fun one. Poyer's multidimensional traits fit with Bill Belichick's scheme as a movable defensive player with deep-field range. Veteran safety Devin McCourty is set to hit free agency, so there is a need here. A highly instinctual defensive back, Poyer could match in coverage, check tight ends or track the ball from post/deep-half alignments in New England. And he can play multiple roles in Belichick's sub-packages. Last season, Poyer logged four interceptions and eight pass breakups for the Bills.

PFF: New York Giants

Predicting Poyer to the Giants feels too simple, but there are too many connections between him and the Giants coaching staff/front office with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Additionally, both Julian Love and Tony Jefferson are set to be free agents, leaving a hole at safety, which Poyer would be able to fill. Poyer has been an excellent safety for the Bills since 2017, grading below 70.0 for only one season. He would be a huge addition to the Giants' secondary, which struggled to contain some of the better passing offenses in the league.