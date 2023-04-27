Here is a sampling of immediate grades and analysis from NFL draft gurus at national outlets on the Buffalo Bills' selection of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid:

Bills trade up in first round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall With the 25th overall pick in the first round, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Beane acquired that pick via trade – sending the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars for it.

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

The Bills are in need of an offense that doesn’t fore Josh Allen to do everything, and the addition of Dalton Kincaid is certainly a step in the right direction. There is no other tight end in this class – and few receivers overall – with Kincaid’s ability to win contested catches, beat both man and zone coverage with timing and spacing and use pure speed to get things done. The Bills have had all kinds of issues getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, and Kincaid reminds me of Travis Kelce, so that’s a positive step. Grade: A+.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

This is a strange pick when you consider they have Dawson Knox and have a few more pressing needs. Kincaid is a good player, but the position doesn't make sense and they traded up to get him. Grade: C.

Dalton Kincaid: Five things to know about Bills' new tight end Here are five things to know about Dalton Kincaid, the Buffalo Bills' Round 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Nate Davis, USA Today

The AFC East champs vault Dallas for perhaps the best tight end in the field this year. An All-Pac-12 player (70 catches, 890 yards, 8 TDs) in 2022, Kincaid gives QB Josh Allen a nice option in the seams between Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. A back injury suffered at the end of the 2022 season prevented Kincaid from working out this spring, but he's been medically cleared to resume football activities.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Explosive, slippery, route-running specialist. Magnets for hands, even in traffic. Solid albeit unspectacular YAC. Older prospect. Some injury concerns. Big help for Josh Allen. Grade: B+.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

It’s impossible to argue against the value for Buffalo. The Bills got an elite talent in Kincaid, who starred in the Pac-12 last year with 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Utes. While many expected the Bills to add a receiver this offseason to pair with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Buffalo now has a nasty two tight-end set with Kincaid and veteran Dawson Knox. Grade: B.

Pro Football Focus

The Bills make a small jump to land the premier pass-catching tight end in the draft in Kincaid. This is a huge value pick for the 10th overall player on the PFF big board. Kincaid was the focal point of the Utah offense and led all players at the position with a 91.8 PFF receiving grade in 2022. Grade: Elite.

Vinny Iyer, The Sporting News

The Bills, after missing on the wide receiver run plus Robinson and Gibbs, trade up for a strange offensive skill pick of a tight end. That’s despite having Josh Allen favorite Dawson Knox under contract through 2026 and being a primary 11 personnel (three wideout) team. They also could have targeted some linebacker, offensive line, pass rush help for much more immediate impact as AFC title contenders. Grade: D.

Pro Football Network

Wide receiver was considered a need for the AFC East team ahead of the NFL’s annual selection event and in taking Kincaid, they land a player who arguably possesses better route running ability and hands than a large percentage of this WR class.

From his route-running to his ability to pluck the ball away from his frame, Kincaid’s technical ability is almost-flawless and his body control and timing enable him to make any catch. While his pass-catching prowess made him one of the top tight ends in the class, he’s a willing blocker too. Josh Allen gets a game-changing weapon for the Bills’ offense. Grade: A+.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Might the tight end run follow the receiver run? Dalton Kincaid, the best pass-catching TE on the board, is also the first tight end off the board and will become one of Josh Allen’s new best friends. Possibly a critical piece in the next step for Allen, who is still looking to improve on not being so aggressive all the time. Adding a player like Kincaid – who had 175 catches as a college player – could add another layer to Buffalo’s already special offense. Kincaid can be a slot weapon, a move tight end and he has Pro Bowl potential. His biggest area of concern is play strength, not just as a blocker – but a route runner, too. Still, in time, Kincaid could be outstanding.