Analysis: With Bills reeling, time for Josh Allen to make some more boring throws

“Just shell coverage,” Odom said. “We talked about it that week. Just holding the disguise and when he’s looking at you, just hold it and have ice water in your veins. ... On that play in particular, he kind of pump-faked away from me so I thought of breaking that way. But I seen him look back and I was just going to cut the route.”

Allen took responsibility.

“Maybe they were sitting on it,” he said. “It’s no secret. Again, I've just got to be smarter with the football there.”

On the Bills’ second drive, which ended in a touchdown, Allen almost threw an interception on a deep pass to the end zone for Stefon Diggs. It was a first-down, play-action deep shot. It looked as if Allen thought Diggs was coming back to the ball. Diggs was going deeper in the end zone. But the Colts had the play well covered. It was risky. Tight end Dawson Knox was open on the check down for a short gain.

Allen’s second interception also was a forced throw in a risky, third-and-8 situation. It was a seven-man pass protection with only three men in the pattern. Nobody was open vs. a two-deep zone, and Allen didn’t get the protection he needed. But he put the ball in harm’s way.