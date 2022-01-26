Analysis: Why Brandon Beane believes the 2021 season was still a step in the right direction

Brandon Beane doesn’t think the Buffalo Bills took a step back in 2021.
Despite doubling their loss total in the regular season and getting knocked out of the postseason a week earlier than in 2020 by the same team, the Bills’ general manager thinks his squad was peaking at the right time.
A 42-36 overtime loss on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round ended that run of good football in heartbreaking fashion.
“I don't think it's a step back,” Beane said Wednesday during a marathon, 71-minute end-of-season news conference. “It's a good question. You go through adversity and various things happen during each season. Sometimes you're in a funk or you lose the wrong players at the wrong time.”
That certainly happened to the Bills. An inexplicable loss to Jacksonville in Week 9 cost the Bills at least one more home game in the postseason. The loss of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davous White to a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night promised to stress the defense, and that came to be Sunday against the Chiefs. A ridiculous windstorm against the Patriots on "Monday Night Football" likely cost the Bills another game.
“The key is to get in the tournament. I wish we had won a game or two more, wish we could have had at least one more home game, maybe two (in the playoffs), if I was saying regrets,” Beane said. “I think this team was playing really good football down the stretch.”
The Bills closed the regular season with four straight wins and waxed the Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs before running into the Chiefs again for the fourth time in the past two seasons. Kansas City improved to 3-1 in those games, although this most recent one was certainly there for the taking.
“That was a heck of a game. Kansas City, they're one heck of a team and compared to where we were a year ago, when we played them twice, once here, we hung in with them, but it really wasn't as close as probably the score,” Beane said. “We went to that AFC championship and they didn't run us out of the gym, but we never really made it a game, I would say. This year, we went on the road and we played really well there in Week 5 and beat them and I think that gave us some confidence.
“We had to go back on the road again and that game could have gone either way. I mean, I truly believe if we played them 10 times, it's probably five to five. And that's my heart of hearts. They may think different – that's how I see it. If we had just finished that game the way we know how, we're not sitting here right now, we're preparing for another one. I think we took some steps in the right direction, even though we didn't make it as far as we did a year ago.”
Kansas City will host the AFC championship game for the fourth straight season Sunday, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s clear that the road to the Super Bowl, at least for now, goes through Arrowhead Stadium. That means every other team in the AFC, including the Bills, has to keep that in mind as it prepares to construct its roster for 2022.
“Let's say we beat them the other night. I'd still be, when our season was over – this week or not – I'd still be looking back going, 'The Chiefs are going to be back.’ Pat Mahomes ain't going anywhere. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, they've got a lot of speed,” Beane said. “They've done a great job. You know, coach (Andy) Reid, (general manager) Brett Veach, give them a lot of credit. They've had a nice, slow build. Andy got there, maybe 2013, and they've done a great job. … I think everyone in the AFC are definitely looking at them. They're the gold standard. I said it a year ago, and they still are.”
Let’s be clear here: There is no shame in losing to the Chiefs – especially not in the way the Bills lost. It’s clear they belong on the same field. With all due respect to the Bengals, what occurred Sunday felt like the de facto AFC title game.
Nevertheless, it’s hard to buy the idea that 2021 wasn’t in some form a step back for the Bills. Beane is right in that if one or two things go differently in the regular season, the Bills are home for the divisional round, and that might have made all the difference. Under Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills are 3-0 in the postseason at home and 0-4 on the road. That can’t be ignored. Those things didn’t happen, though.
Thus, the disappointment comes in the fact that while the gap is closing, it still exists.
“They’ve been at it, Andy’s been at it with the Chiefs there for a number of years,” McDermott said. “Their roster has been being built for a number of years, so we’ve got to continue to do it. We’ve got to continue to stay hungry and work our tails off and prepare and handle things the right way. I’m confident in who we are, the direction this organization, the people that we have, that we’ll eventually get to where we’re trying to get to. That’s what winners do, and this is a winning organization.”
That is true. Under Beane and McDermott, the Bills have made the playoffs in four of five years, won back-to-back AFC East titles and have three straight seasons with 10-plus wins. That hasn’t happened since the four-year Super Bowl run.
“Those are all the things that we've seen on the field, but so much more in addition to that has happened off the field,” McDermott said. “I know what we've done in the community and where we're going as an organization, the direction of the organization. Our fans have done a tremendous job of sticking with us and certainly appreciate their support. Seeing so many fans turn out for us at the airport the other morning was tremendous. And this is a unique place. I'm proud to say I'm a part of it. Buffalo is a winning organization. I'm glad to say it's back in that realm again."
Of course, along with that comes heightened expectations. The Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick going into the 2021 season. With Josh Allen at quarterback, they likely will be again heading into 2022. The standard now isn’t to win the AFC East – it’s to get past the Chiefs, and to finally win a championship. In that regard, the Bills fell short.
“I'm not trying to give off that impression, we're fine. That's not it at all,” McDermott said Tuesday. “Are we going in the right direction? I believe we are. I think that's important. We have momentum. We have movement. We have improvement. Who knows where the Kansas City-Cincinnati game will go? At the end of the day, we're trying to get to playing and winning the world championship, just like every team in the league is. But I'm not giving off, I want to make sure I'm not giving off this impression of ‘We're fine.’ No, that's not it.
“If you saw that plane ride on the way home, you would not come away with the impression that we're fine. I think everyone is set in and of the single-minded focus to improve, starting with me, and committed to accomplishing one goal. Now, we're going to be human here and try to get a little bit of rest from this long haul of a season that we were just in and get back on it. That would be led by Brandon and myself in trying to get us to where we're trying to go as quickly as we can. We'll work tirelessly to do that. Go about it the right way.”
The Bills made a slow, steady climb this year, but they lost their footing near the top and slid all the way down to the bottom of the mountain Sunday night. They’re now 0-0, just like the 27 other teams who have been eliminated from contention. What the team accomplished in 2020 didn't matter this year, and the same will be true come September, when the games start to count.
“We wish today we were still preparing for our next game,” Beane said. “It's over like that, and it's a new team. One of the things I said to the guys in the exit team meeting was it starts in our offseason program. Lifting weights, running, all that is important, but it starts with that bond, that trust factor of the guy next to you. That is very important as we have our culture here.”
That’s the first step in once again starting the climb. All the while, they’ll be staring up at the Chiefs.