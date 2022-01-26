Analysis: Why Brandon Beane believes the 2021 season was still a step in the right direction

The Bills closed the regular season with four straight wins and waxed the Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs before running into the Chiefs again for the fourth time in the past two seasons. Kansas City improved to 3-1 in those games, although this most recent one was certainly there for the taking.

“That was a heck of a game. Kansas City, they're one heck of a team and compared to where we were a year ago, when we played them twice, once here, we hung in with them, but it really wasn't as close as probably the score,” Beane said. “We went to that AFC championship and they didn't run us out of the gym, but we never really made it a game, I would say. This year, we went on the road and we played really well there in Week 5 and beat them and I think that gave us some confidence.

“We had to go back on the road again and that game could have gone either way. I mean, I truly believe if we played them 10 times, it's probably five to five. And that's my heart of hearts. They may think different – that's how I see it. If we had just finished that game the way we know how, we're not sitting here right now, we're preparing for another one. I think we took some steps in the right direction, even though we didn't make it as far as we did a year ago.”