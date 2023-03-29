PHOENIX – If there is one thing we’ve learned from Brandon Beane’s first six years as the Buffalo Bills’ general manager, it’s this: You should never rule anything out.

Beane’s first major move as GM was to trade away wide receiver Sammy Watkins, a player his predecessor, Doug Whaley, had used two first-round draft picks to acquire. We learned right then that Beane wasn’t afraid to make major moves.

That continued when he maneuvered his way into the top 10 of the 2018 NFL draft to take one of the most polarizing draft prospects in recent memory – quarterback Josh Allen. As it turns out, that was a home run of a decision.

In 2020, Beane traded away his first-round draft pick for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had developed a reputation in Minnesota as being a bit of a diva. Another home run.

Then last year, despite warning everyone who would listen the Bills didn’t figure to be major players in free agency, Beane shocked the NFL world by reeling in one of the biggest fish in the pond – edge rusher Von Miller.

It should come as no big surprise, then, that when a star player is rumored to be on the move in the NFL, the Bills are frequently mentioned as a possible destination.

That the Bills are so consistently viewed as a potential landing spot means a couple of things.

No. 1, the team’s Super Bowl window, with quarterback Josh Allen in his prime, is wide open. Elite players, particularly those on offense, generally want to play with an elite quarterback.

No. 2, the Bills have made significant strides under Beane and head coach Sean McDermott in building a culture that players around the league recognize and want to be a part of. The chance to come to Buffalo and chase after a championship is very real.

Think back to when Whaley was the GM – would Bills fans dreamed of Hopkins potentially wanting to engineer a trade to Buffalo?

That the Bills are right in the mix – whether real or rumored – shows just how far this franchise has come.

That has been the case recently with running back Christian McCaffrey, who was ultimately traded from Carolina to San Francisco last season, and running back Derrick Henry, who for now remains with the Tennessee Titans.

It’s also true with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals have reportedly given Hopkins’ representatives permission to seek out a trade, leading to plenty of speculation the Bills could be his eventual destination. Some of that speculation even was created by Hopkins himself in the form of an Instagram story set to the song “Buffalo Soldier” by Bob Marley.

Because Hopkins is a player under contract to another team, Beane is limited in what he can say so as to not be charged with tampering, but he was asked about the Hopkins rumors this week at the annual NFL’s owners meetings at the Arizona Biltmore hotel.

“What I would say is social media is social media,” Beane said. “Don't take that too far. But again, you know me when we've talked about (free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.), guys that are (available) … we're always going to look for talent. So we're going to look at anything and everything. Our name gets thrown in the hat on a lot of things that sometimes we've done 1%. One person made one call, and they've looped us in that we're all over him and we've offered him a contract. You know, it's funny sometimes. But that's as far as I can go into it. He's on another team.”

Hopkins has two years remaining on his contract, and is due a base salary of $19.45 million in 2023. The Bills don’t have anywhere near that amount of cap space available, so a trade for Hopkins would be impossible without a significant restructuring of his contract. Given that it’s highly unlikely Hopkins would be interested in reducing his salary, an extension or the addition of voidable years and the conversion of his base salary into a signing bonus would be the two most likely ways in which an acquiring team would be able to reduce his cap number.

That’s a lot of moving parts.

Speaking at the NFC coaches’ breakfast Tuesday, new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon addressed Hopkins’ status.

“That's probably a better question for (Cardinals General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort), but he's been great," Gannon said of Hopkins. "I'm looking forward to getting to work with him, too. Everyone that has a jersey right now, I'm looking forward to coaching and fitting them all in together.

"He can win one-on-ones over and over and over. So you've got to account for that as a defense. From an offensive perspective, if he's singled out there, you can throw it out there to him and he can probably win most of those one-on-ones. So you know, very valuable asset for us."

Hopkins would be a valuable asset for many teams, including the Bills, who have made adding weapons around Allen a priority this offseason. Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield have been signed as free agents, but they don’t move the needle in nearly the way a trade for Hopkins would. Pairing Diggs and Hopkins would give the Bills two alphas at receiver, and force defenses into difficult decisions about how to properly cover them.

Hopkins isn’t the only receiver connected to the Bills. Beckham remains unsigned after taking a free agent visit to Buffalo last year. Beckham showed up here at the owners meetings Tuesday, to meet with team representatives as he seeks out his next opportunity. Beane has a good working relationship with Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, and has been in regular communication with him about the players he represents – not just Beckham.

In Diggs, the Bills have a bona fide No. 1 receiver. Whether they have the financial wherewithal to bring in Hopkins or Beckham is one question. Whether Beane feels that’s truly a need is another.

“Stef is our No. 1 receiver. Even when we looked at OBJ last year, late in the year, when talking to him when he came in to visit, you know, he was (saying) ‘Hey, I know, this is 14's group as he referred to it, and this is his team," Beane said. "So anyone that we add, whether it's now, whether it's in the draft, whether it's after the draft, Stef is our No. 1 receiver. It starts there. We've tried to add other pieces this year alongside Gabe (Davis), (Khalil) Shakir coming back, Harty, Trent Sherfield, who we've added. It’s complementing skill sets, guys that do different things that give Ken Dorsey a chance to give us a variation of looks on offense.”

Speaking generally about trades as a way to build his roster and not about Hopkins in particular – remember, tampering – Beane said the amount of calls he’s in on is way more than is ever reported.

“It's one of those things where there's, you know, for every 99 calls, maybe one strikes interest,” he said. “So you may hear ‘Hey, the Bills have discussed a trade with this team.’ Well, there probably was one phone call, maybe two or maybe a call back. I would say it's one out of 100 those that actually happen around the league, not just with us.

“But it's my way. I'm always going to pick up the phone, I'm always going to listen, I'm always going to look, and I'm never going to rule it out. Unless it's just either a player that doesn't fit our scheme, or we think personality wise or cultural wise wouldn't fit. Other than that, we'll stay in touch with that team or that agent until you know they've been moved or signed somewhere else. …

"Until someone's gone, I wouldn't close the door on anything. You know, I think you've got to always assume that we'll always look and pay attention to people's markets and their skill sets if they're a free agent, or if it's someone to trade for.”