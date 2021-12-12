Analysis: Where the Bills have underwhelmed thus far in a 7-5 start

The Bills’ run defense figures to be tested again Sunday against the Buccaneers, who prefer to throw it, but also have an impactful running game led by Leonard Fournette.

“I think it's been a few runs here and there that have hit on us,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Last game, obviously, their game plan was to run the ball. We all know that. And they were mixing it up on us. They were doing different types of runs inside, outside, all different types, and so it was on us to make those adjustments during the game. We were obviously able to do that on some plays. The big one gashed us. A few of them went for first downs. But for the most part, you know, we were knocking off the runs.

“I know, obviously, we can't take out the big run and say, 'Without that play, blah, blah, blah.' You can't do that. I think we all understand that. But, at the same time, I think that once that happened, we kind of focused, dialed in and were able to get some tackles for losses and all that type of stuff.”

On the flip side, the Bills have been unable to establish any semblance of an effective running game with halfbacks Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida.