Analysis: Where the Bills have underwhelmed thus far in a 7-5 start

This was not how the Buffalo Bills drew things up.
Nearly three-quarters of the way through their 2021 season, the Bills are clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. At 7-5, they have nearly doubled their loss total from last year, with five games to play.
A loss Sunday in their showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bills could drop into a purgatory they thought they finally left behind last year – the dreaded “in the hunt” graphic.
So, how did things get to this point?
The bigger theme for the Bills this week has been better execution; it’s been mentioned by every player, and in the majority of answers as the team gears up to face the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The answer involves many factors, but one of the biggest is the team’s performance in close games. Last year, the Bills went 5-1 in games decided by eight points or fewer. This season, coach Sean McDermott’s squad is 0-4 in those games. If just one of those games goes in the Bills’ favor, the AFC East race could look different. If two go Buffalo’s way, the No. 1 seed in the conference entering Week 14 belongs to the Bills.
“I would tell you execution. That’s been the biggest thing,” McDermott said. “As you talk about close games, there are a couple that come to mind, where, having a chance to win the game in Tennessee, fourth and inches, so just overall execution, I think, is the biggest thing. You’ve got to know in this league that you’re going to be in those moments, because that’s how the NFL works.”
During Friday morning’s team meeting, McDermott brought up how multiple games per week around the league are coming down to the last play of the game. In fact, 26 games have been decided by a game-winning score on the final play, the most ever through Week 13. There have been 37 games with a game-winning score in the final minute of regulation or overtime, which is the fourth most at this point of a season in NFL history.
“That’s a mindset you’ve got to embrace,” McDermott said. “We did a heck of a job with that last season, and, I think, just overall as a team, we’ve done a good job of winning those close games, and, unfortunately, this year, we haven’t.
"Usually, that comes down to execution. That’s been a big point of emphasis. I know you’ve heard me talk about it. That’s something we’ve got to continue to work on.”
Execution is a catchall phrase for players and coaches in the NFL. Usually, it’s code for not being good enough on a certain play. Fixing it, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated.
“One, it's preparation. It's guys being on time, on task,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “It's leadership, stepping in and fixing something when it's not right. I think those are the two most important things. And then there's a mindset that this team has to have, and, I think, going forward, we're going to have it.”
Usually, teams will lament a play or two throughout the season that, had they gone differently, could have changed their win-loss record significantly. Most of the time, that’s used in a way to show that a better record was within reach, but the inverse is also true.
What’s unusual about the Bills’ season thus far is that 7-5 is the absolute worst the Bills’ record could be at this point. Buffalo’s average margin of victory in their seven wins is a ridiculous 26.1 points. Only one of those games was even within two possessions at the end, so the wins have been overwhelmingly decisive. The idea that close games usually go both ways hasn’t been the case.
“You just got to find a way,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “You see kind of the trend throughout the league and in a lot of those games last year, we were able to find ways to win the game. … We just haven't been able to find ways to win those games, but, definitely, we're staying the course.”
Although every game is different, there have been some common threads to the Bills’ five losses. Here is a closer look at each:
Penalties
They remain a problem, in sheer numbers and timing.
Entering Week 14, the Bills rank No. 10 in the NFL with 82 accepted penalties against, although four of the teams ahead of them have played an additional game. The numbers have improved recently, with just four penalties against New Orleans on Thanksgiving and three against New England on "Monday Night Football."
Even against the Patriots, though, the timing of those penalties was problematic. Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown took a holding penalty in the first quarter, erasing a first-down completion to Cole Beasley on a third-down play that moved the ball into New England territory.
Facing a third-and-9 play from the Patriots’ 13-yard line with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter, tight end Dawson Knox committed a false start, making a tough ask even tougher.
“I think it's just the familiar topic of shooting ourselves in the foot at opportune times,” center Mitch Morse said after the loss. “There's no opportune time to shoot yourself in the foot. We just seem to tend to do it at the absolute worst time.”
In addition to ill-timed penalties, the type of flags continues to trouble McDermott. The Bills have 16 false starts, which is tied for sixth in the league, and six unnecessary roughness penalties, which is tied for seventh.
“You want to continue to be aware of it,” McDermott said. “That’s where it starts, is awareness of it. I think it really goes back into execution, right? Because, usually, it’s the penalties that get in the way of execution. You get a sack of a quarterback, and there’s a holding down the field or whatever. Instead of getting off the field, you’re back on the field, giving an offense extra chances. Or a false start on offense that gets in the way of execution on a second-and-6 play, and you’re all the sudden, you’re second-and-whatever. You’re off schedule, in other words. So, all of that affects execution.”
McDermott acknowledges that rarely, if ever, does a team make it through a game without a penalty being called, but the Bills need to control what they can – which includes having an understanding of the officiating crew that is working their game that week and what they’re known for.
“We’re fully aware of the officiating crew we go into every week with,” McDermott said. “And then you’ve got to continue to play and get yourself in great position. The ones that happen during or after the snap are really – those are the ones that are about positioning more than anything, and those are the ones that are the hardest. The pre-snap, and the post-whistle ones, as I’ve said before, are probably the most frustrating, because those are ones that are definitely within our control.”
Turnovers
If there’s one statistic the Bills stress after every loss, it’s the turnover battle. For good reason, too. Teams that win the turnover margin in the NFL this season are 118-29-1, a winning percentage of .801.
“When you turn the football over, you prevent yourself from having an opportunity to put points on the board because you’re taking away possessions and giving them possessions,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said last month. “That’s the No. 1 thing we need to fix.”
Nine teams have four or fewer losses this season. Their combined record in games in which they win the turnover battle is 50-3. In games in which they have an even or negative differential, they are 27-29.
The only game the Bills haven’t been in at the end this season is the loss to Indianapolis in Week 11. Not surprisingly, that was by far their worst performance in terms of turnover differential, at minus-4. The Bills have lost the turnover battle in four games this season and are 1-3. They’ve also lost the two games in which they have an even differential, against New England and Tennessee. They are 6-0 in games in which they’ve won the turnover battle.
Red zone
The Bills are in the bottom half of the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage, reaching the end zone 58.8% of the time. In the five losses, however, that number drops down to 42.9 % (6 for 14).
“Throughout the game, we move the ball with no problem. It’s just when we get in that red zone, we get in that fringe area, just like all plays, it gets a little tighter,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “Calls get a little tighter, balls are going to get a little tighter and you’ve got to make a lot of contested catches. For us, it’s executing, and the only way we can do that is to come out at practice and do that day in and day out. It’s been close.
“I always say we work for it, but you got to have a little luck, too. Things haven’t been bouncing our way for whatever reason. So, hopefully, down the stretch we can get some balls that go our way and some things to go our way. It all goes toward working toward the right area and direction as far as trying to have success, but you have to work for it.”
Here is one area where execution isn’t just a buzzword. On the fourth-and-inches play against the Titans, Allen lost his footing and left tackle Dion Dawkins didn’t properly execute his block, leading to the quarterback getting stuffed on the decisive play. Of course, it’s fair to question the play calling in that situation, too, since short-yardage running is one of the Bills’ biggest weaknesses (even if Allen himself has been good in those particular situations).
Against New England, Morse lost his one-on-one matchup with Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, leading to Zack Moss getting stuffed on a first-and-goal run play from the Patriots’ 6-yard line in the fourth quarter. If Morse makes his block, Moss potentially scores, or at least gains positive yardage. That’s another example of the execution of a play lacking in the most critical moments.
“Being successful in the red zone is a key factor in winning games, along with turnovers,” Morse said. “When you lose either two of those, or you don't get the percentages that you need to, it becomes a very hard game to win. There's plenty of times for all of us to look internally and see what we could have done better, and that's the frustrating thing.”
The line of scrimmage
A common theme throughout the Bills’ losses has been physical play. Simply put, they’re losing – and at times being dominated – at the line of scrimmage.
“Run and stop the run” might be an old cliché, but the Bills’ inability to do so has been a key factor in losses to the Titans, Colts and Patriots.
“In terms of defending the run, it’s one of the reasons I love defense so much, because it takes everybody,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “So, let’s just say you have 11 players that play every play, 50 plays a game. And each player just has one bad play, right? And 49 of the plays, they’re all in their gap. But if those all happen on different plays, that can be 11 touchdowns. And so you all have to be in your gap every single time.”
That hasn’t happened. Damien Harris’ 64-yard touchdown for the Patriots was just the latest example. The Bills have also given up a 40-yard rush to Jonathan Taylor and a 76-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry. Overall, Buffalo’s run defense has allowed 35 runs of 10-plus yards this season.
“It’s never one person, it’s just a guy goes and makes a great play, and then the next time, he wasn’t in the same position, or vice versa,” Phillips said. “That’s what makes when you’re playing great defense, that’s what makes it so fun, because it’s true team defense, and everyone can celebrate, because even if though your backside’s sitting in maybe an A-gap on a play that way, it can’t bounce back to me. Or if the linebacker sets the edge outside, or one of our corners bounce, if it can’t cut outside, maybe he’s not making the play. But it’s a full team thing. It’s just tough that they can capitalize on one guy having maybe one bad play.”
The Bills’ run defense figures to be tested again Sunday against the Buccaneers, who prefer to throw it, but also have an impactful running game led by Leonard Fournette.
“I think it's been a few runs here and there that have hit on us,” safety Micah Hyde said. “Last game, obviously, their game plan was to run the ball. We all know that. And they were mixing it up on us. They were doing different types of runs inside, outside, all different types, and so it was on us to make those adjustments during the game. We were obviously able to do that on some plays. The big one gashed us. A few of them went for first downs. But for the most part, you know, we were knocking off the runs.
“I know, obviously, we can't take out the big run and say, 'Without that play, blah, blah, blah.' You can't do that. I think we all understand that. But, at the same time, I think that once that happened, we kind of focused, dialed in and were able to get some tackles for losses and all that type of stuff.”
On the flip side, the Bills have been unable to establish any semblance of an effective running game with halfbacks Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida.
That’s led to an identity crisis. The Bills last year excelled because of a passing attack that was relentless. It was somewhat confusing, then, to hear offensive coordinator Brian Daboll say this week that “we want to be a physical offense and control the line of scrimmage.”
That’s not a description anyone would use of the Bills’ offense.
“You go back to last season, our fastball’s our fastball. You never want to lose your fastball, right?” McDermott said. “So, listen, whatever we do, you’ve got to execute. Whether it’s throwing the fastball, throwing the occasional curveball, you’ve got to execute. That’s really what offensive football is, execution.”
Hence, the continued desire to achieve some level of success with the running game.
“It's just keep trusting it,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said when asked what needs to be done to spark the run game. “Just trust in us. Just understand that we're not perfect – as you guys aren't, either.”
At this point, perfection is not the standard. Simply playing up to the standards of last year, however, is not setting the bar too high. So far, the Bills haven’t come close to meeting it.