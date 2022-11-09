Analysis: What Bills quarterback Josh Allen's week of recovery could look like

Different types of exams, multiple meetings with trainers and physicians, regular doses of anti-inflammatory medicine and possibly even a platelet-rich plasma could dominate this week for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen’s right elbow was awkwardly wrenched twice in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, once in the first quarter and, more severely, on the Bills’ third-to-final offensive play.

Afterward, Allen said he had “slight pain” in the elbow.

The organization hasn’t provided a status update, but some crumbs of information were obtained Monday night (ESPN reported the “ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves” evaluation) and Tuesday afternoon (NFL Network said “multiple doctors are giving multiple opinions”).

We shouldn’t expect any significant clarity on Wednesday when the Bills release their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings aside from body part and practice status.

In 2018, during Allen’s rookie season, he missed four games with a partially torn elbow ligament. Team and player avoided surgery through rest and rehabilitation. Can that provide a road map in this instance if in fact the ligament is sprained?

“Yes and no,” Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai’s Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, said in a phone interview Tuesday night. “Yes, because for him, he can index how he feels relative to the last injury. But no, because the severity and location of the injury may be different.”

So what exactly happens when a player gets second or even third opinions?

Limpisvasti said X-rays and MRI exams are common to assess the ligament and surrounding nerves.

“Sometimes, (the diagnosis is) identical,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of second opinions on players and we say the exact same thing as the team does. Often times, it’s not a different diagnosis, but what an appropriate treatment plan should be. That’s where you get your different opinions.”

One treatment suggestion could be Allen receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to the elbow. The PRP process uses a patient’s blood and runs it through a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets, which are then injected to the injured tissue.

Last month, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson traveled to Los Angeles for a PRP injection to his right (throwing) shoulder area after a Thursday night game. He played the Broncos’ next game on a Monday night.

A key for a PRP injection, Limpisvasti said, is “you’re usually doing that to have it heal better, not necessarily heal faster.”

If the Bills feel Allen can play against Minnesota, the process mid-week would be a combination of medications and physical therapy to reduce the inflammation.

“If you have time, you want the tissue to settle down before starting range of motion,” Limpisvasti said. “It’s not going to be 100% (by Sunday) in anyone’s imagination. It’s going to be, ‘How far can we get in the healing (process) and put him out there to play?’ ”

If the injury is in fact the UCL (Allen’s second), would Tommy John surgery and a significant period of recovery be inevitable?

“No, absolutely not,” Limpisvasti said.

OK, that’s a bit of good news. The Bills are 6-2 and still atop the AFC standings, but why does it feel as if their season is teetering? Because they’re running out of bodies and the loss of Allen – even if for a game or three – would be the most significant. The present, though, should not dominate their decision making.

The Bills should play the long game, Part 1: This team has already won on the road at Baltimore and Kansas City this year. Having the AFC playoffs go through Orchard Park shouldn’t represent the be-all, end-all. Good football travels.

If resting Allen for the rest of November – and remember, starting Sunday, they play three games in a span of 12 days – and even the Dec. 1 game at New England, he will have nearly a month of recovery time for the stretch run.

During the offseason, the Bills acquired Case Keenum to be Allen’s back-up and he has 64 regular-season starts (only two in the last three years, though). He has a career record of 29-35 with 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. He’s no Allen (few are), but he’s functional and can operate the offense without a playbook overhaul.

The Bills should play the long game, Part 2: In a better-than-expected AFC East (each team has a winning record) and four division games (including three at home) remaining, the Bills, of course, have a sense of urgency. But this team isn’t built to just win now and that starts with the 26-year old Allen. Any immediate decision about his status must account for the next several Novembers, not just this one.