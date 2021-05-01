Analysis: We have to trust Brandon Beane's crystal ball on Greg Rousseau

Another key Beane quote: “He's got a knack. There's a lot of instinct and feel at various defensive positions, but this is another one. There's so many guys that get drafted that are explosive, but they can't get the quarterback down or they can't find the quarterback. ... He knows how to flatten, he backs the tackle back and flattens.”

To flatten means that once the pass rusher reaches the depth of the quarterback, he’s able to adjust his angle of attack and change his body positioning so he isn’t ridden well past the pocket beyond the QB.

Think of Trent Murphy. He couldn’t adjust well and would get ridden wide. Think of Aaron Maybin (but not too long). He’d go from 0 to 60 in three steps but with no concept of where he was in relation to the QB.

Rousseau will play physical. It’s easy to see him being an asset setting the edge against the run, a big priority for the Bills’ scheme. Speed to power is his best move, and he will use his power to split double teams inside. The effort always is there.

But in 2019, he didn’t have countermoves to his pass rushing. A lot of production came out of exotic, sub-fronts on pass-rushing situations where he beat a center or guard. He got a bunch of effort sacks where the quarterback was forced to hold the ball. (Yes, they count.)