Analysis: Usually productive empty sets shot blanks for Bills vs. Steelers

Pittsburgh was able to drop seven men into coverage on virtually every play of the game – 78 of 79.

There was only one play in 60 dropbacks by Allen on which the Steelers rushed five or more men, and that might not even have been a blitz call. It was on the third-and-1 flea-flicker in the first quarter that fell incomplete. One of the Steelers linebackers probably just rushed on his own once he saw the toss-back to Allen.

It was the fewest blitzes Allen has seen in his pro career. And it was in contrast to last year’s game, when Pittsburgh blitzed on 56% of the drop-backs, the second most in Allen’s career.

Obviously, it was a rough day on the offensive line, especially for Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams.