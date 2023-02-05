The Buffalo Bills’ precarious position under the projected 2023 salary cap demands that the franchise not carry any “bad” contracts.

Unfortunately, when it comes to defensive tackle Ed Oliver, that just might be the case.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver has played out the first four, cost-controlled years of his rookie contract. Last spring, the Bills picked up their fifth-year option, but that comes with a hefty pay raise. Oliver is scheduled to make – and count against the salary cap – a guaranteed $10.753 million in 2023. That's a huge jump from the $3.177 million he pocketed and the $6.26 million he counted against the cap in 2022.

The problem is, Oliver’s production is not in line with that type of pay raise.

The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games in 2022, starting all of them, and finished with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. In 2021, Oliver played in all 17 games, again starting them all, and finished with 41 tackles, four sacks and the same 14 quarterback hits. The reduction in games played from 2021 to 2022 is because of a high-ankle sprain that kept Oliver out of the lineup from Weeks 2-4, as well as the cancellation of the Week 17 game against Cincinnati.

Four years into his career, Oliver has not been a bust. But he’s not been a home run, either. In 62 games in the regular season, Oliver has made 133 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He has not been selected to a Pro Bowl – even as watered down as that has become – or an All-Pro team. He’s won AFC Defensive Player of the Week once in his career – in Week 12 this past season after his game against Detroit. He finished with one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one safety against the Lions.

Games like that were the expectation when the Bills used a top-10 pick on Oliver coming out of the University of Houston. They have not, however, come with enough consistency. At 6-foot-1 and 287 pounds, Oliver is undersized for an NFL defensive tackle. That was true when the Bills drafted him. Given his frame, it was unrealistic to expect him to become a run-stuffer in the middle of the line.

To impact games, they were betting on him being a disruptive interior pass rusher. The comparison at the time to Rams superstar Aaron Donald was and remains unfair – Donald is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who is in a class by himself – but the point was easy enough to follow.

At times, Oliver has been that disruptor in the middle. He has even shown he’s capable of taking over games – he particularly loves playing on Thanksgiving – but far too often disappears. That was true in the divisional loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last month, when he had just one assisted tackle and, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, two pressures of quarterback Joe Burrow.

A few days after that loss, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about Oliver’s season.

“I think Ed has done some really good things for us and has grown,” Beane said. “I think there are some things he's done well, but I do think there's some meat on the bone. It's not from a lack of effort. He works hard. He's one of the guys, but I think he'd tell you, too, there are probably some plays he wants back in certain games or certain moments. You know, we picked up his fifth-year option so going into this season, we expect him to find a little bit more and I know Ed expects that of himself.”

That may not sound like much, but keep in mind that the Bills’ front office and coaching staff is loathe to criticize players publicly. Beane’s words, then, amount to a challenge of sorts to Oliver.

Simply put, the Bills need him to be much better – especially if he’s making seven figures. While it’s true that life got more difficult for every member of the Bills’ defensive line after Von Miller was lost for the season because of a knee injury, that can’t be an excuse for Oliver. He was drafted where he was to raise the level of play of those around him – not have his game be dependent on someone else doing that.

According to PFF, Oliver had an overall grade of 68.5 (out of 100), which ranked 28th out of 67 defensive tackles who played at least 478 defensive snaps during the regular season. When adding in the Bills’ two postseason games, Oliver’s overall grade slipped to 67.5, which ranked 31st out of 63 tackles who played at least 518 defensive snaps. The big issue is that Oliver’s pass rush grade was just 64.1, including the postseason, which ranked 36th. PFF tracked Oliver for 37 total pressures in the regular season and playoffs, which ranked 23rd among defensive tackles out of 45 players who had at least 359 pass-rush snaps.

Also, consider this: Oliver was credited with a whopping 10 total pressures against Minnesota in Week 10, which means he had just 27 in the other 17 games the Bills played – an average of less than two per game.

In the seven games that followed Oliver’s strong performance against the Lions, he managed a PFF grade of better than 66.5 just once, against Chicago in Week 16.

What makes matters worse for the Bills is considering the other players they could have had at No. 9. While hindsight after any draft is always 20-20, we can look at the next three defensive tackles to come off the board, since we know that’s a position the Bills were looking to address, and come away with some serious remorse.

At No. 13 overall, Miami selected 6-foot-4, 310-pounder Christian Wilkins out of Clemson. At No. 17 overall, the New York Giants chose Wilkins’ teammate at Clemson, 6-foot-4, 342-pounder Dexter Lawrence. Then at No. 19 overall, the Tennessee Titans chose Jeffery Simmons, a 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Mississippi State.

Of that group, Oliver ranks last in tackles and No. 3 in both sacks and quarterback hits, ahead of only Wilkins – who is a vastly superior run defender. Wilkins has had a higher PFF grade than Oliver – by a significant margin – in each of the past three seasons. Simmons, Wilkins and Lawrence have combined for three Pro Bowl appearances and one second-team All-Pro selection – by Lawrence this season.

Right now, Oliver’s cap number ranks as the eighth highest on the Bills’ 2023 salary cap. The only way for the Bills to lower than number would be to sign Oliver to an extension, which would spread the dollars out over a longer period of time – but is that something Beane really wants to do? Have the Bills seen enough from Oliver in four full years to think he’s ready to take a big step in his career? That seems hard to imagine.

If Beane decides Oliver isn’t worth the money he’s scheduled to be paid, his only way out of the contract is via a trade. That comes with its own set of problems. For starters, the Bills wouldn’t exactly be dealing from a position of strength after their GM admitted the team expects more from Oliver. Of course, it only takes one of the 31 other GMs to see the flashes from Oliver and convince himself that his team’s coaching staff has the key to unlocking Oliver’s consistency. Even if that were to happen, both sides would need to agree on the proper compensation.

The Bills are not a rebuilding team, so moving Oliver for draft capital is a huge risk. For that move to be worth it, Beane would have to land a rookie starter. Not even Kaiir Elam, last year’s first-round pick, was able to consistently be that for the Bills. A player-for-player trade could make sense, but it would require the right partner and would have to fill a specific need for the Bills. Even if that were to happen, the question of how Oliver gets replaced in the lineup is a difficult one to answer. The Bills’ defensive line underachieved, especially after Miller went down, and would not get better by losing Oliver in a trade.

It makes for a tricky question for Beane – one of several he’ll have to answer this offseason.

The best solution for both sides may be to have Oliver play out the final year of his contract, motivated by his desire for a new deal, whether with the Bills or a new team after the 2023 season. Maybe he’ll find that little bit more that Beane referenced.

After four years in the league, however, it’s fair to wonder just how much more Oliver has to give.