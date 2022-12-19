Analysis: Strong finish rescues rough run-stopping night for Bills' defense

Three critical third-down stops on the Miami Dolphins' last three possessions of the game redeemed a rough run-stopping day for the Buffalo Bills’ defense Saturday night.

Credit Miami coach Mike McDaniel with disciplined play-calling in carving out 188 rushing yards on the Bills’ fourth-ranked rushing defense.

What went wrong for the Bills’ front? There were a handful of missed tackles. The defensive ends could have set the edge better a few times. The defensive tackles weren’t as disruptive in the middle as usual.

But the biggest problem was that stopping the run was a secondary priority to trying not to get killed by deep passes to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Bills spent big stretches of the night trying to stop runs by big Miami personnel with lighter defensive boxes – the area between the tackles at the line of scrimmage.

In the Week 3 meeting between the teams, the Bills mostly shut down the Miami passing game by playing two-deep zone coverages.

Miami showed up in Orchard Park on Saturday committed to running the Bills out of two-deep looks.

“You kind of have to stay ahead of what the defense is doing,” McDaniel said after the game. “We had to give them a reason to play single safety. I think they played four snaps of man the first time we played them.”

As the Bills have learned the past two seasons from opposing defenses, if teams are going to obsessively protect deep, you have to make them pay with runs or underneath passes.

“We really wanted to establish ourselves in the run game,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “And, really, that was the game plan. We built on that throughout the game.”

Miami rushed 25 times for 188 yards. It was somewhat reminiscent of the 2020 home loss to Kansas City, when the Bills gave up 186 rushing yards to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a 26-17 loss. Hill was on the field that night, too.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I mean, when they’ve got 10 and 17 (Hill and Waddle), and they’re top receivers with great speed. I thought our defense made the stops they had to make, but we’ve got to go back and look at it, more so than anything our fundamentals and our techniques and making sure we’re executing those and doing our 1/11th.

“I thought at halftime ... coach Frazier, and the coaches, just, 'hey, let’s basically go back to training camp and just settle down and do your job.' So we’ll have to look at the film, overall, and assess how we can improve that.”

In the first meeting in Week 3, Miami ran “big personnel” (two backs or two tight ends) on 28% of its plays. On Saturday night, they ran big personnel on 65% (37 of 57 plays), according to Buffalo News charting. Runs out of big personnel averaged 5.4 yards a carry on 17 attempts, not counting third-and-1 plays.

Miami also did a good job using jet-sweep motion with Hill on run plays to force the Bills’ linebackers to shift before the snap and give the Dolphins’ guards good angles to make blocks on the second level of the defense. The jet motion, especially since Hill commands extreme respect, causes the linebackers to move laterally and keeps them from playing downhill to attack the run.

That happened on the 67-yard run by Raheem Mostert. The Bills had a six-man run box. The linebackers slid right toward the jet motion, Mostert ran outside zone in the other direction. Then, Jordan Poyer and Damar Hamlin both missed tackles.

On the next drive, the jet motion went left, and Tremaine Edmunds shifted with it. Guard Robert Hunt blocked up Edmunds, and Mostert had a 6-yard gain against a 6-man defensive box.

“That’s why offenses do it,” Johnson said of Hill’s jet motion. “They want us to get our eyes on something they’re not supposed to be on. It’s something we have to get better at.”

The Bills did adjust some. They put eight defenders in the box on four run plays in the second half.

Better run defense plays on the last three Miami drives helped the defense get some stops. On the last play of the third quarter, DaQuan Jones clogged the middle and Edmunds made a tackle on Mostert for no gain to force a third-and-3 play. Taron Johnson then broke up a pass for Hill to force a punt.

On the next drive, the Bills put eight in the box, and Hamlin tackled Mostert after 6 yards. Then Johnson made a third-down tackle for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-1 pass.

On Miami’s last drive, the Dolphins ran jet motion against a seven-man box, but Greg Rousseau dominated the edge and tackled Mostert for a 1-yard gain. Then the Bills stopped two Miami pass plays to force a punt with 6:04 left in the game.

“I just feel like, at the end, we executed at a higher level,” Johnson said. “I just feel like we’re resilient. It’s not always going to go your way, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to find those moments to make those plays. I feel like we were definitely up and down, but when it came down to it, we finished when we needed to.”