Analysis: Sean McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation for now-infamous '13 seconds'

Two days after one of the most painful losses in franchise history, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott still wasn’t ready to provide any meaningful insight into how the meltdown occurred.
Specifically, McDermott had little to say about the now-infamous 13 seconds at the end of regulation Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Not that you need a recap, but in that time – which came after Bills quarterback Josh Allen had given his team a 36-33 lead with a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis – the Bills kicked off for a touchback, then allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to complete two passes that covered 44 yards in 10 seconds. That set the stage for a tying, 49-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker that sent the game to overtime.
Despite heat in his passing pocket, Mahomes made play after play – with his arm and his legs - in the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime victory.
You know what happened from there. In the aftermath, Bills fans, naturally, have a lot of questions, the biggest of which is simple: What the heck happened?
McDermott didn’t have a lot to offer by way of an explanation Tuesday during a season-ending video news conference that lasted nearly 40 minutes.
“Our execution, I wish, was different,” he said when asked what he might have done differently. “Like I said after the game, I wish our execution was different.”
It was déjà vu for the Bills, with their season ending on the same Arrowhead Stadium field that it did in the AFC championship game almost exactly a year earlier.
In coach language, “execution” is a catch-all word. It’s a way for a coach – or player – to make it sound as if he’s answering a question, without offering substance. It provides little by way of true meaning, leaving those who hear the answer to interpret their own.
Of course, chalking things up to “execution” is also a way for a coach to avoid publicly singling out a player or assistant coach – assuming one or more of them screwed up their assignments.
McDermott, though, is walking a tightrope here. While it shows good leadership to not throw anyone under the bus, it doesn’t sit well with most fans that he’s basically providing a non-answer to valid questions about the sequence of events that led to the end of a season that had such promise. In protecting his team, he’s lost some support from the fan base – at least temporarily. The significance of that should not be underestimated.
It is one thing to blame poor execution after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, or even an inexplicable Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but when it comes to one of the most agonizing losses in franchise history, “execution” doesn’t cut it as an explanation for a fanbase that has been cut deep.
If it’s any solace, McDermott shares that pain.
Even in a loss, Josh Allen’s valiance was seen in his remarkable command of tense situations, as he completed 27 of his 37 attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I'm human, just like the rest of our staff is human and everybody out there. It's been tough,” he said. “When you look at it, it's been disappointing, particularly the last part of the game. It's an area, those 13 seconds in particular, that we pride ourselves in being detailed and prepared. It's an area of situational football practiced almost daily here. It's typically handled very well. It's something that we all have to face. We're not going to run from it, and (we’ll) learn from it.
“Hopefully, one day as we look back, one day, it'll be a part of our story and we'll be accomplishing the goals that we have as an organization. … Somewhere along the lines, that'll help us. Right now, it's hard, but I'm extremely proud of this team. I'm extremely proud of what we've we have accomplished. And I believe that we're going to face it and learn from it."
In particular, two specific decisions are being second-guessed. The first deals with the kickoff. Was Tyler Bass instructed to kick it into the end zone for a touchback? A sky ball inside the 10-yard line would have forced Kansas City to field the ball and left them with a lose-lose proposition – either take a knee right there to preserve time on the clock, but give up valuable yardage, or attempt a return that would have gained yards, but run precious time off the clock.
“I’m still not going to get in the specifics on it,” McDermott said when pressed on what the plan called for there. “Again, it comes down to execution. We didn’t execute, so I hope you can appreciate where I’m coming from on that. That’s really where I was after the game and that’s where I am now.
“As I said earlier, disappointing because we pride ourselves on detail. We pride ourselves on execution and being great in situational football. We practice that tirelessly here. I mean, nonstop, as you’re aware. You see our practices and you know how detailed we try to be and meticulous in our preparation. So it’s disappointing overall to get that result, but it’s even more disappointing knowing that we prepare and practice those situations a ton here in Buffalo. That’s where I come back to, 'you’ve got to face it and we’re not going to run from it.' I believe in that. I believe in that approach.”
Observations: Defensive breakdowns ruin Josh Allen's heroics, lead to one of most painful losses in Bills history
The 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will immediately join the four Super Bowl losses and “Homerun Throwback” as the absolute most painful in franchise history, writes Jay Skurski.
The other question centers on whether the Bills should have intentionally taken a holding penalty on first down for the Chiefs. Doing so would have been a 5-yard penalty, but it would have run time off the clock.
“It was thought about, I can promise you that,” McDermott said. “There’s give and take to everything, so obviously everything in this job, there’s things that are questioned, especially when you don’t get the result you’re looking for, but that’s certainly something we could have done right there. … I don’t disagree with that thought, at least, as being one of the options.”
Another one might have been to rush three defensive lineman instead of four at Mahomes. Doing so might have taken away Mahomes’ throwing lanes.
The Bills and Chiefs both managed their timeouts well in the second half, with the Bills possessing two and the Chiefs all three before Kansas City’s final drive. The Bills used a timeout before each of Kansas City’s two offensive plays.
“I let them line up the first play to see formation,” McDermott said. “That first play, with No. 10 (Tyreek Hill) in particular, he’s so fast getting down the field, so you’ve got to be smart with that, balance that a little bit with also challenging the yardage that they needed for the field goal. On the second play, let them line up again so I could give us the information that we needed based on my looking at their formation and how they were going to attack us there and used that second timeout. At the end of the day, obviously, we didn’t get the job done there.”
Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on in a thrilling 42-36 OT loss.
The Bills' timeout before the second play – a 25-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce – might have been more beneficial to the Chiefs.
“(Kelce) wasn’t necessarily supposed to do that,” Mahomes said after the game. “But after the timeout, we got a look at what the defense was doing, and he actually said it to me, ‘If they do it again, I’m going to take it down the middle between both the guys guarding me.’ And he went up the field, I gave him the ball and he got into field goal range.”
In overtime, with the Bills’ defense on its heels, McDermott elected not to take a timeout in an effort to slow the Chiefs’ momentum. Neither strategy worked.
“We talked about that,” McDermott said. “I thought about it in my mind. You just go back and forth on that and go back and forth on how critical timeouts are, as well. So, yeah, definitely thought about it.”
Hindsight, of course, is 20/20 in this situation. Given the result, it’s easy to say the opposite decision would have been the right one. After a loss like this, everything is up for debate. The second-guessing probably won’t stop until the real games start in September.
“I watched it on video and I watched it over and over in my head a million times, in my stomach a million more,” McDermott said. “That's what we do. It's my livelihood and I'm super competitive, as well. I want the best for our football team and this organization and our fans, quite honestly. So I'll continue to watch it in my mind and in my gut for years and it's something that I'm going to ...
At that point, McDermott cut off what he was going to say before finishing his thought.
“When we get to where we're trying to get to, I believe that'll make it that much more enjoyable in that moment.”