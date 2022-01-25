Analysis: Sean McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation for now-infamous '13 seconds'

Another one might have been to rush three defensive lineman instead of four at Mahomes. Doing so might have taken away Mahomes’ throwing lanes.

The Bills and Chiefs both managed their timeouts well in the second half, with the Bills possessing two and the Chiefs all three before Kansas City’s final drive. The Bills used a timeout before each of Kansas City’s two offensive plays.

“I let them line up the first play to see formation,” McDermott said. “That first play, with No. 10 (Tyreek Hill) in particular, he’s so fast getting down the field, so you’ve got to be smart with that, balance that a little bit with also challenging the yardage that they needed for the field goal. On the second play, let them line up again so I could give us the information that we needed based on my looking at their formation and how they were going to attack us there and used that second timeout. At the end of the day, obviously, we didn’t get the job done there.”

The Bills' timeout before the second play – a 25-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce – might have been more beneficial to the Chiefs.