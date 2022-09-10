Analysis: Quick release stats show Josh Allen, Ken Dorsey were prepared for Rams

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Josh Allen were thoroughly prepared to deal with what the Los Angeles Rams defense served up Thursday night.

It led to a surgical performance by the quarterback and a great debut for the new play-caller.

Allen delivered his passes in an average of 2.47 seconds, the second quickest for any game in his career.

He knew what he was seeing, he knew where to go with the ball and he was slicing and dicing the Rams’ defense underneath.

“Just allowing our guys to catch the ball in space and make some plays for us,” Allen said afterward.

The quarterback praised his new coordinator, who spent the past three seasons as the quarterbacks coach.

“It went pretty well,” Allen said. “Just getting the call in, allowing me to get to the line of scrimmage and see some things that I needed to see. Shoutout to our offensive staff for putting in some plays that we saw on tape. Going out and trusting it and executing it.”

In completing 21 of 26 passes, Allen set a Bills record for completion percentage in a game (83.8%). It broke the mark of 83.3 set by Trent Edwards (25 of 30) in a 2008 win over San Diego. Allen’s previous best completion percentage game was 82.1% (23 of 28) in the win at New Orleans last Thanksgiving.

Last year, Allen ranked 28th in time to throw at 2.9 seconds – the amount of time it takes from the snap of the ball until the release of the pass. That’s a little deceiving from a season-long perspective because Allen is so mobile that he extends more plays than most quarterbacks. Likewise, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was 26th in time to throw, at 2.84.

Allen and Dorsey have had time to prepare to attack defenses underneath because more teams sat back against them as last season went on. Allen was masterful at attacking New England both underneath and deep last season in the Week 15 and wild-card wins over the Patriots.

“We knew coming in we had to be efficient offensively,” coach Sean McDermott said. “In part, at least a little bit because of what Aaron Donald does and how quickly he can get to your quarterback. So if you hold the ball too long back there, he's going to show up or somebody else is going to show up. I just thought we did a good job taking what they gave us, Josh was very patient and the receivers were running crisp routes. We're going to do that, take what they give us there.”

The opening win also showed Dorsey – just like predecessor Brian Daboll – wants the offense’s identity to be firmly in the hands of No. 17.

The Bills called pass plays on 62% of the plays in the first three quarters. Last year, the Bills passed 61.8% in the first three quarters, fourth most in the NFL.

The Bills called pass plays the most in the NFL last year on first down in the first three quarters – at 61.3%. Against the Rams, the Bills called 14 passes and 10 runs (58.3%) in the first three quarters. (You take the fourth quarter out of the equation because that’s when teams are running more to protect the lead or passing more to catch up.)

The Rams, perhaps leery of the Bills’ pass rush, relied more on their run game, handing off eight times on first down in the first half vs. five pass plays.

The Bills also rolled with a similar percentage of personnel groupings as last year.

Buffalo ran “11 personnel” (one running back, one tight end and three wideouts) on 70% of the plays Thursday. The Bills averaged 71% with three wides last year, fifth most in the NFL, according to Sharp Football.