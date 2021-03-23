Analysis: Mitch Trubisky has talent to keep Bills ship from sinking (temporarily)

Mitchell Trubisky will benefit from dramatically lower expectations when he dons a Buffalo Bills uniform.
Nobody is expecting him to be a savior. If Josh Allen – heaven forbid – were to suffer a season-ending injury early in the 2021 campaign, nobody will expect Trubisky to put the team on his back and lead the Bills to the Super Bowl.
In Chicago, Trubisky was supposed to be the franchise quarterback. In Buffalo, hopefully he will look real good wearing a baseball cap and holding a clipboard.
What the Bills will need from their new backup QB is to keep the ship from sinking if called upon. Should Allen suffer a sprained ankle and miss five weeks, the Bills will need Trubisky to play well enough for the team to stay on track.
Trubisky has shown there’s a fair chance he would be up to that task with a talented cast around him. He went 29-21 as a starter for the Bears, which included records of 6-3 in 2020, 8-7 in 2019 and 11-3 in 2018.
Trubisky is a clear talent upgrade over Matt Barkley, Allen’s understudy the past two years.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the former Colts quarterback, assessed the situation last week:
“I love the fact the Bills signed Mitchell Trubisky for two reasons,” Orlovsky said. “Something that we really learned about the Buffalo Bills organization the last 18 months is they’re developing quarterbacks. They have developed Josh Allen. This could be really good for Mitch Trubisky.
“Second, the Bills are a Super Bowl contending football team,” Orlovsky said. “So what you want in that situation is if something happens to Josh Allen for a game or two, can you get a guy who can just win you the game? He’s got some experience. There’s some skill, there’s some talent. Just win you a game that’s meaningful.”
The big advantage with Trubisky over Barkley for the Bills is athleticism. Trubisky is mobile. He can scramble out of trouble and he can move the chains by running out of the pocket for 6 yards when it's third-and-5. Trubisky will keep a drive alive and get you in scoring position. With a loaded offense around him, as the Bills have, that’s a big plus.
“He’s really athletic,” said Greg Gabriel, the former Bears scouting director who still lives in Chicago. “He can keep drives alive with his feet. He’s got arm strength. Now doesn’t have Josh Allen arm strength. But he’s athletic as hell.”
The issue with Trubisky in Chicago was his ability to dissect defenses from the pocket. He hasn’t been good enough at it. It was a question mark on him when he entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. It’s still a question.
Support Local Journalism
“People say he doesn’t process quickly,” Gabriel said. “He doesn’t go through a progression well. Sometimes I see it, sometimes I don’t.”
“You have to throw with consistency from the pocket in the NFL,” says Matt Bowen, analyst for the ESPN Matchup Show and a former Bills safety. “And that’s where Trubisky has struggled as a pro.”
The Bears got on a little bit of a run late last season and won three straight to make the playoffs. They simplified things for Trubisky. Chicago got its running game going behind back David Montgomery. The zone-scheme runs set up Trubisky on play-action passes and bootlegs. They created good throwing windows for the QB. The Bears gave him defined throws. They max-protected on deep vertical shots. They did some run-pass options out of the shotgun.
Trubisky still showed some questionable decision-making from the pocket at times – the kind of bad reads that Allen rarely makes. Like a red-zone interception in Minnesota when he forced it into coverage in the back corner of the end zone. Cameron Dantzler of the Vikings intercepted. Or a forced throw downfield for Anthony Miller when he didn’t read robber safety Darnell Savage, and it wound up going into triple coverage for an interception.
On the other hand, Trubisky has the arm talent to make throws. He can attack the boundaries outside the numbers better than Barkley. Fade down the sideline? Boom. Trubisky threw a beauty on target for a 27-yard TD to Miller to win the season opener in Detroit.
Signing with the Bills looks like a smart move by Trubisky. Nobody was giving him a starting job. Yes, maybe he could have found some that had less of an entrenched franchise QB, where he wouldn’t be the distant No. 2 as he will be in Buffalo.
But he gets to work with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
The Bills do not “protect the QB” with the kind of highly schemed reads that the Bears fell back upon last season. The Bills do not run a training-wheels offense for Allen.
The Bills ask Allen to make full-field reads before the snap in the spread and to be on the same page with receivers running option routes depending on the coverage.
“I’m really anxious to see what Daboll does with him,” Gabriel said. “I think it’s a good situation for him in Buffalo. I want to see how he responds to the coaching in Buffalo. When you see what he did for Josh Allen, maybe he can do a similar thing for Mitch.”
Bills fans won’t be eager to see a Trubisky revival. But if he gets called upon for a short relief appearance, maybe he can keep things moving in the right direction.