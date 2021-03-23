Analysis: Mitch Trubisky has talent to keep Bills ship from sinking (temporarily)

“You have to throw with consistency from the pocket in the NFL,” says Matt Bowen, analyst for the ESPN Matchup Show and a former Bills safety. “And that’s where Trubisky has struggled as a pro.”

The Bears got on a little bit of a run late last season and won three straight to make the playoffs. They simplified things for Trubisky. Chicago got its running game going behind back David Montgomery. The zone-scheme runs set up Trubisky on play-action passes and bootlegs. They created good throwing windows for the QB. The Bears gave him defined throws. They max-protected on deep vertical shots. They did some run-pass options out of the shotgun.

Trubisky still showed some questionable decision-making from the pocket at times – the kind of bad reads that Allen rarely makes. Like a red-zone interception in Minnesota when he forced it into coverage in the back corner of the end zone. Cameron Dantzler of the Vikings intercepted. Or a forced throw downfield for Anthony Miller when he didn’t read robber safety Darnell Savage, and it wound up going into triple coverage for an interception.

On the other hand, Trubisky has the arm talent to make throws. He can attack the boundaries outside the numbers better than Barkley. Fade down the sideline? Boom. Trubisky threw a beauty on target for a 27-yard TD to Miller to win the season opener in Detroit.