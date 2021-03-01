Analysis: Missing out on J.J. Watt stings some, but Bills' offseason is far from over

Well, that was fun while it lasted.
The J.J. Watt sweepstakes came to an end Monday with the Buffalo Bills failing to be in possession of the winning ticket. Watt, the former Houston Texans’ star defensive end, announced – via a photo of himself on social media – that he planned to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
A short time later, the NFL Network reported the deal is for two years and up to $31 million, including $23 million in guarantees. At that money, it's not surprising Watt is headed west instead of to Western New York.
It was clear from the time the 31-year-old was released by the Texans on Feb. 12 that Watt was going to approach being an unrestricted free agent in his own way. That started with a two-minute video in which he announced the Texans had agreed to release him, and remained true throughout the process. Watt’s announcement that he is headed for the desert came in the form of him wearing a Cardinals T-shirt while working out. The caption read “source: me.”
Earlier Monday, social media was in a tizzy after a Peloton account that allegedly belongs to Watt updated its bio to read “SB56…GB…CLE…BUF.” Watt later tweeted that he does not own a Peloton bike, meaning whoever is in charge of the “kJWatt” username was having some fun making everyone believe Watt had narrowed his choices to the Packers, Browns and Bills in his quest to reach Super Bowl 56 with a new team. Talk about peak offseason material.
The Peloton drama came after a week in which internet sleuths used all their deductive-reasoning powers to interpret tweets from Watt, including one that read: “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.”
As it turns out, Watt had everyone fooled. The Cardinals were not on any list of finalists for his services. As late as Sunday, the Bills were seriously thought to be in the running. A report from ESPN suggested that Watt had narrowed his choices to three to five teams, and the Bills were among them.
After it was announced he would sign with Arizona, a report from Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro said the Cardinals had beat out nine other teams for Watt’s services, with the Bills being the most serious contenders.
The Bills’ interest in Watt made sense. Head coach Sean McDermott made clear at his end-of-season news conference that getting more pressure on the quarterback with a four-man rush was a priority this offseason. Few have done that better than Watt over the last decade. Even though he finished with just five sacks in 2020, Watt was 15th out of 119 qualified pass rushers in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate, despite being double teamed at the league’s highest frequency.
Still, there were questions about what any new team will get from Watt moving forward. He turns 32 later this month and played a full 16 games in 2020 for just the second time in the past five seasons. Watt did finish second among defensive linemen in tackles for loss (14) and passes defensed (seven) – he’s always been great at batting balls down at the line of scrimmage – but his five sacks and 17 quarterback hits were both career lows in a full season. He had more quarterback hits (21) in 2019, despite playing just eight games before a torn pectoral muscle ended his season. Age, and a lengthy injury history, have robbed Watt of some of the explosiveness that made him a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Because of that, some Bills fans will look at Watt signing with the Cardinals and conclude their team didn’t overspend on a player whose best days are behind him.
Perhaps that’s true.
The interest in Watt, though – and it was legitimate – shows the Bills have a desire to improve along the defensive line. His addition would have been a bold move, the type of swing a franchise that believes it’s on the cusp of a Super Bowl makes.
The team missed this time, but it’s early in the count. General Manager Beane still has some hacks left.
Beane cautioned after the Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game that a “splash” move similar to the acquisition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs last offseason would be made more difficult this year by salary cap constraints.
“We’re going to have to draft well, that’s first off,” Beane said. “This is not going to be a free agency that we can be as aggressive. We’ve been aggressive with that because we’ve built up the resources and you can only have so many drafts. At the end of the day, we still want to draft develop and sign our own. We’re getting to that point where now we don’t have to go out and add pieces from free agency. We’ve got to see how many of the guys we can retain.
“We’ll fill in here and there some holes, but I would not anticipate any blockbuster moves of Stef Diggs’ type, or some of the moves we made the year before in free agency. It’s really going to be plugging some holes depending on who we lose. The onus is on us to really have a strong draft.”
It remains to be seen exactly how Watt’s contract with the Cardinals is structured and what the 2021 salary cap ends up being, but it would have been difficult (but not impossible) for Beane to strike a deal at the amount Arizona paid.
It likely would have meant releasing or at the least restructuring the contracts of defensive linemen Mario Addison, Quinton Jefferson and Vernon Butler. It also might have impacted the Bills’ ability to re-sign key free agents Matt Milano, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams.
So now what?
The Bills went into the offseason not knowing that Watt would become available. Perhaps, with several other teams having cap issues of their own, another player in a similar situation hits the market. Beane has often said the hunt for players who can improve the roster is a 365-day-a-year job.
Free agency starts March 17, the draft will be held next month and Beane has shown the trade market is always a possibility. Missing out on Watt stings some, but it's far from the end of the Bills' offseason.
In fact, it's just beginning.