Analysis: Missing out on J.J. Watt stings some, but Bills' offseason is far from over

The Peloton drama came after a week in which internet sleuths used all their deductive-reasoning powers to interpret tweets from Watt, including one that read: “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.”

As it turns out, Watt had everyone fooled. The Cardinals were not on any list of finalists for his services. As late as Sunday, the Bills were seriously thought to be in the running. A report from ESPN suggested that Watt had narrowed his choices to three to five teams, and the Bills were among them.

After it was announced he would sign with Arizona, a report from Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro said the Cardinals had beat out nine other teams for Watt’s services, with the Bills being the most serious contenders.

The Bills’ interest in Watt made sense. Head coach Sean McDermott made clear at his end-of-season news conference that getting more pressure on the quarterback with a four-man rush was a priority this offseason. Few have done that better than Watt over the last decade. Even though he finished with just five sacks in 2020, Watt was 15th out of 119 qualified pass rushers in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate, despite being double teamed at the league’s highest frequency.