Analysis: Matt Milano was a pass-rushing weapon in Bills' shutout of Miami

“The thing about the NFL is there’s a lot of disguises, a lot of hidden things,” said Miami left tackle Austin Jackson. “But, you know, I got to look at the film to see what they did. They definitely did some different stuff than they put on tape.”

Milano’s short-area quickness was on display on pass rushes and in coverage.

He helped collapse the pocket on Micah Hyde’s first-quarter sack and burst up an A-gap (next to the center) on Greg Rousseau’s first-quarter sack.

“It was a lot of fun out there,” Rousseau said. “Even though I might get the sack, really it’s just a testament to the secondary, linebackers, D-line, all of us getting there. It was really like a group effort. Some people might get the numbers, but really it's all 11 of us.”

Milano had a tackle for loss on Miami’s fourth possession and showed his speed in coverage by getting to the sideline for a stop on a pass to running back Myles Gaskin on the fifth possession. He ended Miami’s fifth drive by scooping up a fumble that was caused by Taron Johnson.

Late in the second quarter, Milano was part of a four-man pass rush and beat a block attempt in the backfield by Gaskin to force a desperate throw-away by Brissett. The QB was penalized for intentional grounding on the play.