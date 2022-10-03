Analysis: Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds put on clinic in Bills' nickel defense

Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds held a clinic on defending in space Sunday in Baltimore.

Milano tied his career high with 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops. Edmunds had nine tackles. Both had two tackles for loss.

The Ravens entered the game averaging 380 yards a game. The Bills held them to 296, despite the fact Baltimore held the ball for 38 minutes.

“It speaks to the defense,” Edmunds said. “Guys didn’t blink. Guys kept lining up and making plays. It’s all about continuing to line up and play the next snap. That’s what we did.”

The biggest plays by the two linebackers in the Bills' 23-20 victory:

• Milano crashing off tackle to stop J.K. Dobbins for a 3-yard loss on first and goal from the Buffalo 1 on the Ravens' final drive.

• Milano making a shoestring tackle on Lamar Jackson in the open field to keep him to a 5-yard gain on the final drive.

• Edmunds getting in the passing lane on a slant to help force a third-down incompletion by Jackson late in the second quarter, which allowed the Bills’ offense to take possession and score just before halftime.

• Edmunds blitzing and forcing a throwaway by Jackson on a third down to create a three-and-out drive at the start of the third quarter.

• Milano filling a gap from his back-side linebacker spot to stop Dobbins for a 2-yard loss, which led to a punt on the Ravens’ second drive in the third quarter.

The Bills stayed in their nickel defense for all but one of the Ravens’ 64 offensive snaps, even though Baltimore used “big personnel” (two backs or two tight ends) on 56 snaps, according to Buffalo News charting.

The Bills led the NFL last season in the usage of nickel defense (two linebackers and five defensive backs), at 92%.

Through four games this year, the Bills have been in nickel 97%, according to News charts, even though two of their four opponents (Tennessee and Baltimore) like to use big personnel groups.

One reason the Bills can play so much nickel to better defend the pass and prevent explosive plays is slot cornerback Taron Johnson punches above his weight of 192 pounds.

Just as big a reason – if not bigger – is Edmunds and Milano are so versatile in defending the run and pass in space. If the Bills had Baltimore’s two linebackers (Josh Bynes and Patrick Queen) or Miami’s two linebackers (Jerome Baker and Elando Roberts), there’s no way their nickel defense would be this dominant.

Milano had three tackles on Jackson in the open field Sunday. Milano now leads NFL linebackers in “stops” with 14, a measure of tackles that constitute a failure for the offense, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The biggest thing for me was I wasn’t thinking about it,” Milano said of defending Jackson. “I was just going hard and attacking him. Once I start thinking about it, I’m a step late trying to guess, and when that happens, I might miss him. I was just going out there, playing fast, and taking a shot with whatever happens, happens.”

The production isn’t anything new.

Last year, Edmunds ranked 18th in defensive stops and Milano was 21st, impressive because the Bills’ defense was on the field for the second-fewest snaps in the league. Ten of the defenders higher than the two Bills on the stops list played the equivalent of a half a game to two games more than Edmunds and Milano.

The Bills rank No. 2 in overall defense, third against the run and second against the pass, even though they have played four decent-to-excellent offenses. The Bills’ defense is allowing 234 yards a game. The Bills’ four foes are averaging a collective 365 yards a game, not counting their game vs. Buffalo.