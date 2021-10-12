Analysis: Leslie Frazier relies on Bills' front four and no blitzes to corrall Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills’ offseason vision for its front four turned into a reality as good as the team’s braintrust could have imagined Sunday night in Kansas City.

The Bills got enough pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a four-man pass rush to hold the Chiefs to 20 points, their second lowest total in the last 32 regular-season games. Mahomes’ quarterback rating of 70.6 was his lowest in his last 46 regular-season games, dating to the middle of the 2018 season.

The Bills did it without blitzing once, the first game in the Sean McDermott era in which the Bills didn’t rush five or more men on any snaps. The Bills didn’t even call one “zone dog,” with a linebacker or defensive back joining a four-man rush.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier had to laugh Monday when asked what his old Chicago Bears coach, blitz-happy legend Buddy Ryan, would say about the game plan.

“I thought about that when we were putting this plan together,” Frazier said, chuckling. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a game where we didn’t pressure at least once. So this was unusual. But for this opponent it was the right thing to do.