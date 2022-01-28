Analysis: Last year, the Bills had a goal of running it back – this year, it's not so simple

The Buffalo Bills had a clear goal in mind when entering the 2021 offseason.
“I think it starts with the mentality of trying to keep as much of the pieces of our team together as possible,” head coach Sean McDermott said on Jan. 26, 2021, two days after his team was defeated in the AFC championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We’re getting to that point where now we don’t have to go out and add pieces from free agency,” General Manager Brandon Beane said on Jan. 27, 2021. “We’ve got to see how many of the guys we can retain.”
The answer was, almost all of them.
The Bills ended the 2020 season with 13 unrestricted free agents – a class highlighted by linebacker Matt Milano, right tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano. Beane was able to re-sign all three, along with running back Taiwan Jones and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. In essence, the team ran it back.
Under Beane and McDermott, the Bills have made the playoffs in four of five years, won back-to-back AFC East titles and have three straight seasons with 10-plus wins.
Of the 22 starters in the 2020 AFC championship game, 21 of them returned for the Bills in 2021, with the only change being wide receiver John Brown being replaced by veteran Emmanuel Sanders.
“It wasn't when I left here last year at this time that we had to have all of our guys back,” Beane said Wednesday. “It worked out … but I didn't know if Matt Milano, if we were going to lose him, or Daryl or Feliciano. We did bring in Emmanuel Sanders, who came in and helped us. You know, we got Star (Lotulelei) back. I didn't try to put it that we had to have everybody back. I wanted to get some of those pieces back that I knew could help us that did, but I was still looking on the outside last year. We'll do the same.”
That process has already started. The front office conducted personnel meetings on both sides of the ball this week, following Sunday’s 42-36 loss to the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game. Despite the heart-breaking nature of the defeat, Beane will need to take an objective look at his roster when deciding who to bring back. The Bills are scheduled to have 15 unrestricted free agents in March, along with two restricted free agents (Justin Zimmer and Ryan Bates) and one exclusive-rights free agent (Tyrel Dodson).
"There's a lot of pain in this city, and there's a lot of pain in that building over there," Beane said at a news conference Wednesday in Orchard Park.
“We've got to first know our own roster before we start looking at other rosters,” Beane said. “We've got to be honest. It's hard when you lose a game like this to take (out) the emotion. If a guy played really good this week, but he hadn't played good consistently all year, we can't put too much positive in it, or if a guy just didn't play well the other night, but really was a big reason we were there, we don't want to take that away. We've got to step back, but we've also got to be honest. I'm going to look everywhere. I'm going to look inside this building. The cap matters here, too. So there may be some guys on this team that I want to keep, that I can't keep them all.”
The Bills gave a big-money contract extension to quarterback Josh Allen over the summer, and his salary cap number jumps to $16.372 million next year. The base NFL salary cap for 2022 is expected to be $208 million, although that number will differ for each team based on the amount of unused space from 2021 that rolls over. As it stands, the Bills are projected to have $10.9 million in cap space, although that figure will change, depending on players who are either released or have their contracts restructured.
"We're going to assess this roster, which we've started personnel meetings this week with each side of the ball," he said.
“We now have paid Josh, which is good, because I know what his number is on the books for the upcoming years, and we can just build around it,” Beane said. “The cap, you know, went back last year, so we had to restructure some guys' contracts. I normally wouldn't like to do that, but we had to do it. A lot of teams did it. If you look across the league, there were a lot more restructures, just to get under the 182 (million) number. This year, it's going back up to 208, I think. It's not going to be perfect for us, but it's going to be better. We'll have to make some moves, but I wouldn't see us being, like, big spenders or anything like that, but we'll definitely look to fill some spots from the outside as well as retain some of our guys."
That’s a different tone than what was struck after last offseason, which is understandable. The Bills fell short against the Chiefs for the second straight year in the postseason, despite spending a year building their roster to get over that hump. They also lost double the amount of games in the regular season. Perhaps it’s not a surprise, then, that the team’s front office would conduct a thorough analysis of its own roster before immediately declaring that re-signing its own players is the top priority. It’s entirely possible that it has determined upgrades from outside the organization will be needed to finally get to where the franchise hopes to go.
The Bills pulled off a heart-stopping miracle and then spontaneously combusted. They went on a magic carpet ride and then pulled the rug out from under us. The led us to the mountain top and then dropped over the edge.
“You can't say, just generally speaking, `Hey, we're just going to do this. We just have to be this team.' I don't think that's a healthy approach,” McDermott said Tuesday. “I think you've got to take a step back, reset and really be calculated about our next moves. To just say this is the only way to do it, I think, is nearsighted and not really taking a holistic view on how to get this done. It's not easy. I think the best way to go about it is to be strategic, take our time and review each situation on its own.
"Every individual situation is different as you talk about each player and continuity, and then looking inside versus looking outside. We're going to look at everything to improve our football team inside and outside. That's what you have to do. Even if we were to have accomplished our goal of winning the world championship this year, you need to do it the same way. Just bringing back your own players, or just looking outside, I don't think is the best way to approach any season, especially after this season and where we're trying to go as a team moving forward.”