Analysis: Lack of push up front foiled Bills in key moments vs. Patriots

The problem was there for all to see again in Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills don’t get enough push up front in the run game against quality defenses.

The Patriots succeeded in making the Bills’ one-dimensional in claiming a 14-10 AFC East victory.

“Not good enough,” Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged after the game. “We’ve got to be able to run the football, we’ve got to be able to stop the run. Those things don’t change. The message hasn’t changed, in terms of physicality, and the necessity for physicality in what we do. ... Their backs averaged, I think, five-point-whatever, and our backs averaged 3.1 or whatever, so not good enough.”

Two late run failures exemplified the Bills’ offensive struggles.

• On a first-and-goal play from the New England 6 with 9:04 to play, Zack Moss was stuffed for no gain. Patriots defensive tackle Devin Godchaux shed Bills center Mitch Morse at the point of attack to make the tackle. Moss might have bounced it outside. A more elite running back might have been able to gain the edge.