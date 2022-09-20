Analysis: Ken Dorsey taking Brian Daboll's torch and running for Bills

Remember way back before the season started when people wondered whether Ken Dorsey would be able to hit the ground running as a first-time NFL play-caller?

Yes, that narrative from two weeks ago seems like old news now that the Buffalo Bills’ new offensive coordinator has overseen two dominant performances to open the 2022 campaign.

The good news through two games is that Dorsey is giving the offense all the things the fans loved about former coordinator Brian Daboll’s approach, and perhaps kicking up the versatility knob a notch.

“Having a long week to prepare, we had a good game plan going in,” quarterback Josh Allen said after Monday’s 41-7 win over Tennessee. “Dorsey trusted what he was calling. We went out there and executed on offense.”

The hallmarks of the Bills’ offensive renaissance of the past two-plus seasons have remained in place:

• Let Josh cook. Nobody thought the quarterback wouldn’t remain the identity of the Bills’ offense this year. But there was talk maybe Dorsey would lean on the run game a little bit more with Daboll gone, and maybe that’s what head coach Sean McDermott would want.

In the first three quarters of the first two games, the Bills have called passes on 72 of 97 plays (74%). The Bills were fourth in the NFL in pass rate in the first three quarters last year at 62.7%.

On first down, the Bills are passing 64.5% in the first three quarters. In both 2020 and 2021, the Bills led the NFL on first-down pass rate at a combined 62.5%. All kinds of modern football analytics show it’s more advantageous for good teams to pass on first down because you get more neutral defensive fronts.

The pass-rate numbers may not stay this high as the year goes on. It’s a small sample size, and the game plan against Tennessee dictated to pass.

• Effectively attack the matchups and don’t beat your head against a brick wall. This may seem obvious, but drought-watching Bills fans for years scratched their heads at the Bills’ inability to attack perceived defensive weaknesses.

The Titans were depleted at cornerback, and the Bills torched the suspect defensive backfield. After an opening 16-yard run by Devin Singletary, the next seven Bills’ rushing attempts by running backs went for 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3 and minus-5 yards.

The Bills then passed on 20 straight plays (for 172 yards) en route to taking a 27-7 lead.

“I don't think anything typically or necessarily went wrong,” Allen said of the early run game. “We were just having a lot of success in the passing game. So we were just trying to let our guys eat outside. They were making plays for us. They were getting open, getting the ball up quick to our playmakers. That's all it was.”

• Attack two-deep shells. Allen’s precision against defenses trying to avoid getting beaten deep has been encouraging. His decision making in exploiting underneath coverage is seen in his completion percentage (73.2%) and his quick releases against the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen’s 28-yard laser down the middle to Isaiah McKenzie against a Titans Cover 2 scheme was a beauty.

The Bills ran reasonably well against the Rams’ two deep coverages. That’s going to be critical going forward.

“Getting the run game going is something that we need to be doing going forward, and getting our guys in space,” Allen said.

• Good RPOs. The Bills ranked seventh in the NFL in usage of run-pass option plays last year, at 17.3%, according to Pro Football Focus. It is still a key element. The last TD pass to Stefon Diggs was an RPO (Allen could have handed off) that beat safety Amani Hooker. Diggs scored a TD on the same kind of play in the game at Tennessee last season.

• Good opening scripts. Under Daboll, the Bills led the NFL last year in scoring percentage on the first drive of the game, and were 10th best in 2020. They’ve scored a TD on the opening drive in both games this year and seven straight games overall, dating to last season, counting playoffs.

The TD pass to Gabe Davis to open last week’s win and the TD to Reggie Gilliam against the Titans both fooled the defense. The Bills ran a fake counter run to the right Monday night, then leaked linemen Spencer Brown and Greg Van Roten out to lead the blocking for the screen pass to Gilliam.

• Multiple personnel groups. The Bills branched out last season after running 87% of the offense from the spread (three or four wide receivers) in 2020.

The Bills used seven different personnel packages against the Titans (not counting the kneel-down group). Tighter formations with bigger people can enhance the play-action game. The 39-yard pass to Jake Kumerow came off play-action with a sixth offensive lineman in the game.

There’s a long way to go. There are sure to be ups and downs, as there were with Daboll (remember Jacksonville). The play-caller is the most often criticized coach in football because every fan has an opinion on his job.

But what an auspicious start for the 41-year-old Dorsey.