Analysis: Ken Dorsey checking most boxes amid dream start as Bills' offensive coordinator

Ken Dorsey’s transition to offensive coordinator this season could not be going much smoother.

The Bills’ offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards gained – and No. 2 to Kansas City in points scored – heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

So far, so good.

Asked what he’s most encouraged by regarding the offense’s performance, Dorsey said:

“I think the biggest thing is the execution with the guys. They have to do a lot of different things. They’re asked to do things maybe they haven’t done in the past. They’re asked to be moved around a little bit to different spots, no matter what the position is, early in the year here. So I think they’ve really handled those things well.

“And they really haven’t blinked in some tough situations,” Dorsey said. “We’ve had some tough environments we’ve had to go and play against. They’ve done a great job in terms of communication in loud environments, on the road, having to deal with that.”

The offense gets the benefit of playing three of the next four games at home.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the ways the offense is succeeding through six games:

MVP at QB

Just like the past two seasons under Brian Daboll, the offense runs through Josh Allen. The Bills are spreading out the defense in the three-receiver set (11 personnel) on 72.5% of plays. Last year they used 11 personnel 70% of the time.

The Bills led the NFL last year in passing on first downs in the first three quarters, at 60%. This year, they’re passing on first down at 62.6% in the first three quarters (not counting the fourth quarter, when the Bills often are running to protect a lead). The Bills, overall, stand fourth in the NFL in yards per play on first down, at 6.4. Allen is averaging 11 yards per completion on first-down passes. The Bills are averaging 6.1 yards per rush on first down.

“There’s a lot of trust there in terms of, he's going to read defense, make the right decision, go the right place with the ball,” Dorsey said of Allen. “I think that frees you up a lot as a play caller.”

Pass protection

The Bills rank third best in sacks allowed per pass attempt. Part of that is because Allen is so good at avoiding sacks. But Allen has faced the ninth-lowest pressure rate among starting QBs so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The way ... the offensive line is playing up front,” Dorsey said in listing the positives so far. “I really feel like they’ve done a great job jelling together both in the run game and the pass game, and they really keep progressing in a direction that’s very exciting.”

Yards after catch

This was a priority for the team after the Bills finished 32nd last season in yards after catch per completion at 4.2. The Bills were 19th overall in total yards after catch. Through six games, Buffalo stands seventh in total yards after catch at 859, and 14th in YAC per completion at 5.3, according to Stathead Football.

A lot of factors beyond a receiver’s ability to run after catching the ball go into yards after catch. A quarterback’s accuracy is among them. The design of the offense is a big one. San Francisco annually ranks near the top in YAC partly because the 49ers complete a lot of short crossing routes with the quarterback on bootleg action. The Bills do that a little. But they don’t need to major in that kind of scheme because Allen is capable of reading the full field from the pocket and being point-guard distributor.

Passes to RBs

The Bills’ running backs already have 40 catches, which would put them on a pace for 113 for the season. Last year, the Bills’ backs had 73 catches in 17 games. This is an example of how Allen is doing a good job hitting the “easy button” on the offense, recognizing shell zone coverages and getting the ball quickly to running backs out of the backfield and in a position for them to get yards after the catch.

“I think, if teams are flying out or they’re giving you certain things, being smart, not conservative, and not passing up and hoping for something better is always important for us,” Dorsey said. “He’s done a great job with that. Those guys have done a great job of maximizing RAC with the ball in their hands in space. I think it’s been a thing that, obviously, we’ve stressed, and we’ll continue to stress because it’s an important facet of the game – to be able to get those hidden yards.”

Where’s No. 14?

Cole Beasley played exclusively out of the slot. With him gone, Dorsey is moving Stefon Diggs around the formations more often and making it harder for the defense to double-cover him. Diggs lined up in the slot 21.5% of the time last year and finished the 2021 season with 16 catches (tied for 54th in the NFL) for 223 yards out of slot positions. This year, he has been in the slot 32.5% and already has 17 catches out of the slot, tied for seventh in the NFL, for 208 yards.

Fullback

While the three-receiver set is the primary mode of travel for the offense, the Bills are keeping defenses off balance a good amount, depending on the matchup. The team is using fullback Reggie Gilliam about twice as much as last season, 14% of the plays. The NFL average last year was 7%.

Using a fullback and tighter formations with the wide receivers helps enhance play-action fakes and helps pass protection. Against Kansas City, it forced the Chiefs to use their base, 4-3 defense. Allen was 11 of 12 passing with bigger personnel on the field (two backs or two tight ends). Against Baltimore, the Bills wanted the Ravens’ nickel and dime defense on the field, so Buffalo stayed in the three-receiver set almost the whole game.

Just like last season, the Bills are using play-action to help create bigger passing windows for Allen. Allen ranks fifth in passing yards off play action with 533 (plus six TDs), according to Pro Football Focus. In 2021, he ranked first at 1,697 yards with 14 TDs.

There are areas for improvement, including red-zone efficiency, short-yardage rushing and rushing efficiency, overall.

“You're constantly trying to grow and evolve and continually get better, whether it's your process, whether it's kind of how you're doing things, whether it's a situational type thing, whether it's a first-and-10 type thing in the middle of the field,” Dorsey said. “You're constantly evaluating yourself and trying to grow as a play caller and as a coach, in general, and I think that's kind of where I'm at through the first six weeks.”

Ken Dorsey watch through six games

Group 2022 % Rushes-Yds Att/Comp – Yds – TD-INT 2021%

11P 72.5% 87-483 -3td 129/196 – 1,593 yds –14TD-3INT 70%

21P 14.4% 27-140 21/30 – 248 yds – 2TD 7.2%

12P 3.4% 8-34 7/7 – 59 yds 6.4%

11+P 2.7% 5-41 2/6 – 43 yds 2.8%

Source: Buffalo News

Groups: 11P: 1RB, 1TD, 3WR; 21P: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR; 12P: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR; 11+P: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL.