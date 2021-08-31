Analysis: Keeping two quarterbacks comes with some risk, but it's the right move for Bills

Give Brandon Beane credit for this: He knows how to keep an audience captive.

The Buffalo Bills’ general manager had fans guessing Tuesday as the 4 p.m. deadline for NFL teams to set their initial 53-man rosters came and went. It wasn’t until nearly two hours later that the Bills announced the 23 roster moves that got them to the limit.

Buffalo Bills set initial 53-man roster; Hollister, Ferguson released The Bills kept 11 defensive linemen and seven wide receivers. That would be the most ever to start a season at each position under coach Sean McDermott.

All that waiting produced … very little by way of surprises. Long snapper Reid Ferguson was the one name who jumped off the list of those cut as a move out of left field, but he’ll be back as soon as Wednesday when the team makes some other transactions, like placing a player on injured reserve.

Otherwise, it was easy to imagine Beane agonizing over the final few moves – right up to the deadline. He has assembled a roster loaded with talent – one that is expected to make a deep playoff run. That comes with some difficult choices at this time of year.

For example, the Bills probably don’t love the idea of exposing quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm to waivers, but Beane understandably didn’t want to lose a talented player at another position. The end result, at least for now, is a roster that is heavy on numbers at both wide receiver and defensive line – and light at quarterback.

Former UB running back Jaret Patterson makes Washington's 53-man roster The former University at Buffalo standout is one of three running backs the Washington Football Team will keep on its 53-man roster, according to the Washington Post.