The wait continues for Kaiir Elam to prove he’s worthy of being on the field for the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh was yet another chance for the former first-round pick to grab a job by the lapels. Once again it did not happen.

The first sign that Elam’s career remains stuck in neutral was the coaches made him the third cornerback on the field in the three-way battle for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.

Observations: Bills starters are outclassed in ugly loss to Steelers Despite the Bills playing their starters on both sides of the ball, they were outclassed by the Steelers, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter on the way to a 27-15 defeat.

Dane Jackson started again, as he has most of the summer and as he did in the exhibition opener against Indianapolis. Jackson made a good play on a ball on Pittsburgh’s opening drive, getting a hand on a high throw and forcing an incompletion on a pass for Allen Robinson.

Jackson played two series. Next on the field was second-year man Christian Benford. He played one series.

Then it was Elam’s turn for the final three series of the first half, while Benford stayed in the game on the other side in place of White. Elam wasn’t great. He gave up a completion on a third-and-3 situation when shifty Calvin Austin III got an inside release on him.

Elam then was flagged for a pass interference call in the end zone in coverage against tight end Darnell Washington. It was a good call. Elam was in good position but wrapped his arms around the receiver in a bear hug before the pass arrived.

Three plays later, Elam gave up a touchdown pass to tight end Connor Heyward, who overpowered Elam’s jam attempt and pushed him back to make the catch. Meanwhile, Benford had good coverage earlier on a deep sideline incompletion for Austin.

The Bills knew Elam had a big jump to make when he came out of the University of Florida. He didn’t play the variety of nuanced coverages the Bills employ. He was a press-man guy for the Gators.

It’s clear to this point that they trust Jackson more. Jackson is tough and assignment sound. Elam does not play in space as well as Jackson.

Here was John Butler, the Bills’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, during training camp on Elam:

Bills Mailbag: Could Kaiir Elam be put on the trade block? In this week's Mailbag, The News' Jay Skurski answers readers' questions about the middle linebacker and fullback positions, Dorian Williams, Damar Hamlin, Josh Allen's elbow and more.

“I think one of the things with Kaiir that we all have to understand, and me specifically as a coach, is you’re always trying to figure out what that player does best. If you compare him to Dane and to Christian, they all have different skill sets. And the thing that Kaiir really does best is play at the line of scrimmage. His ability, his length, his size, his strength, and the more he’s able to get his hands on a wideout, the higher level of success that he has.”

“So putting him in positions on our defense where he can do that and then emphasizing that while trying to develop some of his play in space but realizing that OK, this is what he does best,” Butler said. “And all those plays that he’s made so far in this camp, whether it be in one-on-one situations, which he’s done a nice job of in our individual one on ones or in team, have been when he starts at the line of scrimmage, can contest the wide out, he can minimize the space.”

So the learning curve for Elam has been longer than everyone hoped. He has good intangibles. He’s not a knucklehead. But the Bills are not in position to let a young guy take his lumps full-time on the job and give up plays. They need the best performer on the field.

It has to be Jackson for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Jackson is good. He backs down from no one. He’s nails.

It’s just there’s some weeks where you wish you had that big-traits athlete opposite White. That’s why Elam was drafted. The Cincinnati Bengals roll out two elite wideouts in Ja’Marr Chase (who has 4.34 speed) and 6-foot-4 Tee Higgins. You wish your 6-1½, 4.39-speed cornerback (Elam) could be matching up with one of them over your 5-11, 4.57-speed cornerback (Jackson).

The Bills simply can’t afford to give up on Elam yet. Keep giving him some spot duty. Hope the light comes on.

Here’s one more big-picture opinions off of the Bills’ blowout loss to the Steelers:

• It was ugly. There’s plenty to be concerned about, obviously. Dion Dawkins got beaten twice with speed rushes off the edge and Spencer Brown once. However, there were no apparent injuries to any starters, which was the most significant outcome from the game.

And now for our annual public service announcement on the NFL exhibition season. It’s a ripoff of the paying public, always has been. You can’t draw many conclusions about the team-wide performance. You can draw some conclusions about individual matchups.

Let’s think back to the main dress rehearsal in the 2021 preseason. Josh Allen was 20 of 26 in shredding a good Green Bay Packers defense. The next week in the season opener, Pittsburgh’s defense handed Allen and Brian Daboll their heads in a 23-16 loss. The exhibition meant nothing.

• Matt Barkley threw three interceptions, putting a big hit on his bid for the No. 2 quarterback job. But Kyle Allen always was the more logical choice for No. 2 because he has more escapability than Barkley. Quarterback escapability, on this offense, could prove to be an essential asset.