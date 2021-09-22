Analysis: Just like fans, Josh Allen wants more as Bills live with high standards

A good friend sent me a text moments after the Buffalo Bills’ 35-0 victory Sunday.
“Still worried,” he wrote. “Never thought the Dolphins were that good anyway. Pats still give me the creeps.”
When the seventh-year wide receiver was voted a Bills captain this season, he was a bit taken aback. He wasn’t a captain in his five years with the Vikings. He wasn’t a captain at University of Maryland.
That about sums up the mindset of Bills die-hards.
Being a passionate fan means living with a low hum of anxiety in the back of your brain at all times, and the standard this year is very high after a 13-3 season in which the Bills scored 31.3 points a game.
The only way fan anxiety would go down to almost nil was if Josh Allen and the offense looked like it did in the first half of the exhibition finale against Green Bay, zip-zip-zipping downfield with laser-like precision. But that was a practice game against a third-string defense that didn’t blitz once. It almost never goes that easily in the regular season against good teams.
A week after rotating out at times with Ike Boettger, third-year veteran Cody Ford got all the playing time at right guard Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
As the Bills enter a Week 3 game against the Washington Football Team, it’s time to remind ourselves: Allen and the offense still are the strength of the team. The offense is going to be just fine.
However, Allen’s answer to the first question posed to him Wednesday may give fans some comfort.
He feels you. He’s looking more at the meat the offense left on the bone than the final score in South Florida.
“The job of the quarterback is to put your team in position to score points and do whatever it takes to win a football game and that's what we did last week,” Allen said.
But then Allen added: “It's no secret that I didn’t play great last game, and I didn’t play great the week before – stuff I'm working on, and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team.”
Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury. He had been hampered by a calf injury, but made his season debut in the victory against Miami.
So Allen is embracing the MVP standard of last season.
Let’s consider some of the upside from the Miami game. The Bills scored five touchdowns against a Dolphins defense that may not be great in the front seven, but has one of the top five cornerback tandems in the NFL. Allen and the receiving corps made a string of exceptional plays on three of the five TD drives.
After missing on a key deep ball to Emmanuel Sanders against Pittsburgh in Week 1, Allen beat both of Miami’s star cornerbacks on deep throws. The first was a 35-yarder to Sanders to set up the second TD and was an example of great QB footwork. The second was a 41-yarder to Stefon Diggs against Xavien Howard to set up the last TD. Allen’s 5-yard TD pass to Diggs was an all-world quarterback play. The TD pass to Dawson Knox was sensational.
Some of the downside: Allen is completing only 56% of his passes through two weeks, and the Bills could have been ahead of the Dolphins by much more than 14-0 at halftime.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addressed the statistics on Monday.
“In terms of the numbers, I’m not really concerned about that,” Daboll said. “I’m concerned about the decision-making right now in when we’re throwing it away, making good decisions under stress and he’s done a good job with that.”
Allen played with patience, passion and veteran leadership. His poise was on display as he threw the football away five times, which went a long way to keeping drives alive and minimizing offensive miscues, writes Jim Kubiak.
That was almost a verbatim agreement with what News contributor and QB coach Jim Kubiak said of Allen’s Miami performance: Don’t analyze Allen’s stats, analyze the decisions he’s making.
“Obviously he wants to complete every pass,” Daboll said. “And I said, 'Look, I don't care how many throwaways you have, if you got to throw the football away and that's the best decision, then that's the best decision.' So, again, I don't mind him being his harshest critic. He wants to be so good, I think that's what's helped him to improve each and every year.”
Bills head coach Sean McDermott was looking more at the upside of Allen on Wednesday.
Referencing the TD pass to Diggs, McDermott said, “When you go back and look at the tape, those throws aren’t being made by every quarterback in the league, the way that Josh made them and when he made them.”
McDermott added: “And just understanding how you win in this league. You look at the throwaway in the red zone on first down on one or two occasions. That’s probably not talked about. But it’s a smart football play.”
On Sunday, the Bills face a Washington front four that is right up there with Pittsburgh’s in terms of talent.
We learn a little more every week. Is the Bills’ offensive line good enough to contend with elite defensive lines? Is the Bills’ running game good enough to take enough pressure off the pass attack? Is Allen patient enough to play the matriculation game? We’re not going to know these answers for certain for a couple months.
“It's hard to win in this league, and … what we did last year doesn't mean it's going to carry over this year,” Allen said. “So each week, really, is a different game plan. It's a different way to attack a different defensive scheme, you got to find ways to move the ball and score.”