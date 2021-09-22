Analysis: Just like fans, Josh Allen wants more as Bills live with high standards

“The job of the quarterback is to put your team in position to score points and do whatever it takes to win a football game and that's what we did last week,” Allen said.

But then Allen added: “It's no secret that I didn’t play great last game, and I didn’t play great the week before – stuff I'm working on, and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team.”

Bills' injury updates: Lotulelei doesn't practice, injuries a concern in secondary Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury. He had been hampered by a calf injury, but made his season debut in the victory against Miami.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

So Allen is embracing the MVP standard of last season.

Let’s consider some of the upside from the Miami game. The Bills scored five touchdowns against a Dolphins defense that may not be great in the front seven, but has one of the top five cornerback tandems in the NFL. Allen and the receiving corps made a string of exceptional plays on three of the five TD drives.

After missing on a key deep ball to Emmanuel Sanders against Pittsburgh in Week 1, Allen beat both of Miami’s star cornerbacks on deep throws. The first was a 35-yarder to Sanders to set up the second TD and was an example of great QB footwork. The second was a 41-yarder to Stefon Diggs against Xavien Howard to set up the last TD. Allen’s 5-yard TD pass to Diggs was an all-world quarterback play. The TD pass to Dawson Knox was sensational.