Analysis: Josh Allen's pre-snap read burned Colts on key TD pass

It was a rare blitz by the Colts, who actually rushed six men on the play. Willis blitzed to the left of center Mitch Morse, but Devin Singletary stepped up for a good pick up, and Allen had a clean pocket.

Diggs was matched up on the Colts’ No. 4 cornerback, T.J. Carrie, who was subbing for injured starter Rock Ya-Sin. Carrie was playing inside leverage, trying to prevent a middle-of-the-field route. Diggs blew past him.

“It was just a go,” Diggs said. “They were playing zone all day and I think we caught them in man right there.”

Allen influenced the deep-middle safety, Julian Blackmon, with a pump fake to the left, and the throw could not have been more perfect.

“He did a good job of late hands there,” Allen said of Diggs. “That’s what really good receivers do. They don’t like to tell the DB when the ball’s coming. He got to the area he wanted to get to and put his hands up at the last second.”

The Colts’ preferred coverage is a two-deep zone, because their two every-down linebackers (Leonard and Bobby Okereke) are so fast and cover so much ground underneath. The Colts played Cover 2 on 30% of the snaps this season, among the tops in the league.