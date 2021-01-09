Analysis: Josh Allen's pre-snap read burned Colts on key TD pass

Josh Allen showed how good his pre-snap reading of the defense has become on the fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs Saturday.
Allen changed the call at the line of scrimmage just before his 35-yard scoring throw to Diggs, which game the Buffalo Bills a 24-10 lead.
Here’s a breakdown of the big score and other key plays from the Bills’ wild-card victory:
Blitz is burned. Coming out of a time out, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called the deep pass to Diggs. But the Indianapolis Colts showed a two-deep safety look when the Bills came to the line of scrimmage.
“I’ve been begging for that play for awhile,” Allen said. “He called it in the perfect opportunity, the perfect situation. Prior to that play, I actually got out of it. I switched it to a different play. Then they kind of went back and gave us the right look.”
Allen walked under center as he called the new play.
Then safety Khari Willis crept down next to linebacker Darius Leonard. Allen quickly went back into the shotgun formation.
“We got back into it, so good job of communication by our guys and understanding their roles,” Allen said. “And Stef did the rest. He got open, and he caught the ball.”
It was a rare blitz by the Colts, who actually rushed six men on the play. Willis blitzed to the left of center Mitch Morse, but Devin Singletary stepped up for a good pick up, and Allen had a clean pocket.
Diggs was matched up on the Colts’ No. 4 cornerback, T.J. Carrie, who was subbing for injured starter Rock Ya-Sin. Carrie was playing inside leverage, trying to prevent a middle-of-the-field route. Diggs blew past him.
“It was just a go,” Diggs said. “They were playing zone all day and I think we caught them in man right there.”
Allen influenced the deep-middle safety, Julian Blackmon, with a pump fake to the left, and the throw could not have been more perfect.
“He did a good job of late hands there,” Allen said of Diggs. “That’s what really good receivers do. They don’t like to tell the DB when the ball’s coming. He got to the area he wanted to get to and put his hands up at the last second.”
The Colts’ preferred coverage is a two-deep zone, because their two every-down linebackers (Leonard and Bobby Okereke) are so fast and cover so much ground underneath. The Colts played Cover 2 on 30% of the snaps this season, among the tops in the league.
“For the most part they were just bringing four and trying to run games,” said guard Jon Feliciano, referring to twists by defensive linemen. “They did get into a little of free safety blitzing later. They had to do something.”
Allen beats Cover 2. Allen did a good job of recognizing the coverage on his 36-yard pass to Diggs down the middle of the field in the first quarter, which set up the Bills’ first touchdown.
The Colts looked like they might be in a single-high safety coverage before the snap, with Blackmon lined up deep, cheating toward the three-receiver side of the field to Allen’s left.
But at the snap, Willis dropped back into a two-deep look.
Gabriel Davis ran deep down the left seam, occupying Blackmon. Tight end Dawson Knox ran down the right sideline, and Allen pump-faked toward him, drawing Willis’ eyes.
That was all the space Diggs needed to get behind Okereke, the linebacker in the deep middle, and make a leaping grab at the Colts’ 37.
Shot-put pass. Allen’s improvisational skills were on display five plays later, on a second-and-goal play from the 3. The Bills called a quarterback power run off right tackle.
The Bills had three tight ends on the field, with Lee Smith and Knox next to the right tackle and Reggie Gilliam in a fullback position in the backfield. But Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis was stout against Smith’s block. Allen had nowhere to go.
Knox eluded nickel cornerback Kenny Moore at the line of scrimmage and was wide open.
Moore stepped up to defend what looked like an Allen run play before the Bills’ QB pushed the ball to Knox.
“On the first TD to Knox, c’mon now,” said tackle Dion Dawkins. “The kid is special. ... Josh is almost like a created character on Madden, a 99 overall (rating).”
Tackle of the game. The Bills got a huge goal-line stand in the second quarter when Philip Rivers threw incomplete for Michael Pittman Jr. on a fourth-and-goal play from the 4.
The big individual play came the play before, on third and goal from the 1.
Colts tackle Jared Veldheer, 6 feet, 8 inches and 322 pounds, had a one-on-one block on Tre’Davious White off left tackle on a pitch to Jonathan Taylor.
White, 5 feet, 11 inches and 192 pounds, shed Veldheer’s block and tackled Taylor for a 3-yard loss.
“We pitched it and lost yards,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “We all thought that was going to be a walk-in based on some film study and some game planning.”
It was an All-Pro play by the Bills’ star cornerback.
Wide open TE. The Bills had a rare coverage bust when Colts tight end Jack Doyle got wide open for a 27-yard TD pass with 6:13 left.
It was either the responsibility of Matt Milano or White. Milano let Doyle go deep. White stayed with Pittman, who also was covered deep by safety Jordan Poyer. The Bills might have been in Cover 3, which would have put White in coverage down the sideline.
“Yeah, a little confusion there; still unclear right now,” Milano said. “The corner had to be over there, I'm not sure who it was, but yeah, a little bit of miscommunication. We're going to get it cleaned up, though.”