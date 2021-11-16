Analysis: Josh Allen's deep passing even better than in 2020

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Allen burned the Jets on deep passes of 57 and 43 yards to Stefon Diggs and 49 yards to Gabriel Davis. Each were single-high safety coverages. A 36-yard pass to Davis, a 23-yarder to Diggs and a 16-yarder to Emmanuel Sanders were with single-high safeties, too.

“Even when we were going single high, certain defenses were still designed to make sure they weren’t able to get it to Diggs,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh. “They were working the other side. You’re scooting up to try to take care of the run game, and they are throwing go balls and doing a good job. We have to win one-on-ones in those situations.”

A lot of defenses this season have been leaning on two-deep coverages to try to prevent Diggs from getting deep. There probably was not any scheme the Jets could have used that would have matched up well against the Bills. The Jets have a fleet of inexperienced cornerbacks and have had a string of injuries at the safety position. They lost their best defensive back, safety Marcus Maye, to a season-ending injury last week.

“Our corners have been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “Again, credit to those guys, Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, who are pretty good receivers. They got the better of it today.”