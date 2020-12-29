Analysis: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs set strength of Pats defense on fire

“If you see the play, I’m one-on-one,” Diggs said.

“But we thought the safety was going to bite on me, and Gabe would go over the top,” Diggs said, referring to Devin McCourty, playing the deep middle of the field. “But the safety took a couple steps and then ran back over the top to Gabe. Because we hit that same play against the Steelers but we missed Gabe. So we were trying to get it again. But the guy ended up bailing out, and he hit me on the second window. Josh is really playing some good football. He’s waiting on it and I’m just trying to do my job getting open. He threw me a great ball.”

The Patriots rushed five men on the play. Allen had the patience to stand in the pocket to wait for Diggs to make his way across the field. And Allen threw in a shoulder shimmy, which may have fooled Jackson into thinking the pass was coming sooner.

Allen also took a hit from Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings as he released the ball.

Manipulating the coverage. Winning late in the down and standing tall in the pocket with pressure in your face. It was elite quarterbacking on display in every way.