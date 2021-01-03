Analysis: Josh Allen puts his Dolphin-killing talent on display

Once again, the Dolphins were in man coverage, and the single high safety was cheating toward Stefon Diggs, who was opposite McKenzie on the left side of the formation.

Needham was playing inside leverage, protecting against the slant to the middle of the field. McKenzie broke out, and Allen’s throw came with anticipation and accuracy. Needham had no chance.

All day long. Allen had time to stand in the pocket and sing “Stairway to Heaven” on his 14-yard TD pass to McKenzie, which put the Bills ahead 14-3.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Seiler jumped offsides, and it was obvious the Bills had a free play.

Allen stood in the pocket against a four-man rush for 4.9 seconds.

McKenzie had time to run up the left seam, then outrun Needham all the way across the end zone before catching a sidearm throw from Allen.

“I think that’s a lot on Josh,” said center Mitch Morse. “It’s all him, his cadence when he wants to use that. And for us it’s just executing. We have rules when we hear that in particular, and it’s something we’ve worked on hard, pre- and post-snap penalties, as well as trying to get the defense to jump. We’ve harped on and worked on it, and it’s a lot on Josh.”