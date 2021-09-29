Analysis: Josh Allen makes throwing look easy in the wild winds of Orchard Park

But the weather on football Sundays is hard to predict. The 2019 season was terrible for wind. The Bills played eight games that year in wind between 10 and 30 mph. Last season, three of the first four home games were played in tough winds. Then the last seven home games – including the playoffs against the Colts and Ravens – had only light winds.

“I've learned so far, seven days in advance in Buffalo, it absolutely means nothing what the radar says,” Allen said. “Usually probably Thursday night, Friday morning was when I check in. There's really nothing to adjust other than if it's windy, just driving it a little more.”

That’s what Allen did on the 28-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders – into the wind.

“That was pretty impressive on the run, rolling out and it was against the wind,” Webb said. “I don’t think he was downhill much, he didn’t have his momentum with him. He was more linear and was able to make a good throw and Emmanuel came back to it, which was pretty.”

Highmark Stadium is built on a rise in Orchard Park. It catches the wind, and the shape of the stadium makes it swirl.