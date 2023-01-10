Analysis: Josh Allen led NFL in deep passing in 2022

Josh Allen capped off another outstanding season of deep passing in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 victory included long touchdown passes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs.

The Bills’ quarterback finished the regular season leading the NFL in deep completions, deep attempts and deep passing yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Allen was 34 of 83 on passes 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage for 1,170 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, according to Buffalo News charting.

The attempts, completions and yards all were career highs, even though Allen played one fewer game than last season.

Allen hit Brown on a 42-yard TD pass and Diggs on a 49-yard TD pass against New England.

“I think the cool thing was we had some explosive plays,” center Mitch Morse said Sunday.

“First of all, when you see a guy like Smoke come back,” Morse said, referring to Brown, “he was such a presence in the locker room for so many years and then to come back and kind of seamlessly has integrated back into his role. It was just really cool. When you have those explosive plays as an offense ... it’s just such a tone setter. The emotions run so high. It was cool.”

Allen’s 34 deep completions were four more than the QB with the second most, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Allen’s 1,170 yards were more than he had last year (1,051) and were well ahead of everybody except for Denver’s Russell Wilson, who totaled 1,136 this year. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins was third at 996 and Tagovailoa fourth at 990. Allen’s 11 TD passes on deep throws were tied for second behind Seattle’s Geno Smith, who had 14.

Diggs’ TD catch was his 12th deep reception of the season, which tied for eighth in the league.

“Just giving 14 a chance one on one and that's something maybe I've gotten away from a little bit too much,” Allen said. “The dinking and dunking is great, but sometimes you gotta let your dogs be dogs.”

Gabe Davis had nine catches on throws 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, while Isaiah McKenzie had five and Dawson Knox 3.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Allen’s completion percentage on deep passing once again was good, as well. He hit 41% on those passes, which ranked 12th among starting QBs, according to PFF. However, Allen had a lot more attempts than most of those QBs.

Of the 11 quarterbacks with at least 60 deep attempts, Allen’s completion percentage was fourth.

Last year Allen completed 41.5% and in 2020 he hit 45.8%. The completion percentage doesn’t count throwaways.

Most Passing Yards on Deep Throws 2022

Rk. Player, team Yards Atts Games

1. Josh Allen, Bills 1,170 83 16

2. Russell Wilson, Broncos 1,136 78 15

3. Kirk Cousins, Vikings 996 63 17

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins 990 55 13

5. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 912 63 17

Source: Pro Football Focus

Here are a few other deep-completion statistics, compiled by NFL Next Gen Stats:

• The 49-yard TD to Diggs traveled 62.2 air yards, the third-longest completion by air distance in the league this season. The longest was a Hail Mary pass from Carolina’s P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore against Atlanta that covered 67.6 yards. The 62-yard TD pass to Davis vs. Pittsburgh traveled 60.1 yards in the air.

• Allen has a league-high five completions traveling 60-plus yards in the air since entering the league in 2018.

• Allen held the ball on the TD pass to Brown for 5.34 seconds. Since the start of 2021, Allen leads the league in deep TD passes (seven) when holding onto the ball for four or more seconds.

• Allen’s incompletion for Davis at the end of the loss to the Jets in New York traveled 69.3 yards, the longest pass in the league since Next Gen Stats has been tracking over the past six seasons.