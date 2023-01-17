Analysis: Josh Allen had just enough 'boom,' a few big 'busts' vs. Miami's heavy blitzing

Rodger Saffold stood at his locker and chuckled.

Will this game cause the next opponent to bring more heat on Josh Allen, he was asked.

“That doesn’t always work, so we’ll see what happens,” Saffold said, with confidence in his voice about his quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins lived and died by the blitz in the AFC wild-card playoff game Sunday. But it was a slow death, and the Dolphins almost traded enough blows to survive.

Miami blitzed Allen 20 times in 49 dropbacks (40.8%), the highest rate of blitzes the Bills’ QB has seen all season, according to Buffalo News charting.

Allen completed 8 of 15 passes vs. rushes of five or more men for 149 yards, one touchdown, one interception and five sacks. Those sacks included the strip-sack-fumble that Miami returned for a defensive touchdown.

All told, the Bills averaged a healthy 9.9 yards per attempt and 6.25 yards per play against the blitz, which was better than their season average of 6.13 (which ranked third best in the league).

The big Bills plays included the 52-yard pass to Stefon Diggs that set up the first touchdown, the TD pass to Dawson Knox and the 29-yard catch and run by Cole Beasley that set up the Bills’ clinching touchdown.

The Bills rolled up 34 points, 25 first downs and 423 yards on Miami. It should have been at least 41 points and 490 yards if Khalil Shakir and Knox don’t make glaring drops of 54- and 13-yard passes, respectively.

Still, the Dolphins’ gambling tactics almost worked.

One factor to consider is the talent on Miami’s defensive line. The Bills aren’t going to face another team in the AFC with quite as much talent across the board on the defensive line as Miami. The Dolphins’ defensive tackles, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler, did a great job of holding their ground, not rushing too far upfield and preventing Allen from scrambling up the middle.

“There were some holes open that I know Josh was seeing that he thought he could run through,” Saffold said. “But they would close up on him. How many times have we seen Josh run through that hole and run for 30 or 40 yards? When it came down to it, they had a good plan of giving us the Cover Zero stuff and making sure they took away certain things that forced him to hold the ball. When he tried to use his legs, they just closed on him.”

How did Allen perform against the blitz during the season? He was kind of a boom-bust player.

Allen was the 11th-most blitzed QB in the league by percentage, according to Pro Football Focus. His completion percentage ranked 29th in the NFL, according to PFF. He had the ninth-most passing yards vs. the blitz and tied for the most “big-time” throws (10).

Allen actually performed a little better against the blitz than he did in 2021.

He was blitzed at a 24% rate this year, up from 21.6% a year ago.

He completed 57.6% this year on 139 attempts for 1,040 yards with nine TDs, three interceptions and 163 rushing yards, according to Buffalo News charting. His yards per play was a healthy 7.18. That yards-per-play total counts QB runs and sack yardage.

Last year, he completed 59% on 144 attempts for 866 yards with seven TDs, four INTs and 75 rushing yards. His yards per play was 5.64.

Bottom line: It is dangerous to blitz Allen, but the Bills could use a little less “bust” when the defense blitzes.

(It should be noted The News counts blitzes only as rushes of five men or more. PFF and others also count plays on which a back-seven player joins a four-man rush.)

The Bills’ next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, are in the bottom third of the league in blitz rate, sending five or more at 20%, according to Sportradar.

The big bust for the Bills Sunday produced a 12-yard sack and 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Sieler.

The Dolphins threatened with six men at the line of scrimmage. The Bills had enough protection to the right side. Miami safety Eric Rowe blitzed as a free rusher, unaccounted for, off left tackle. Devin Singletary was open as the hot receiver in the left flat. But Allen’s eyes first went to the right side of the field, and by the time he looked back toward Singletary, Rowe was on top of him.

Fourteen of the 20 blitzes came in the first half.

“We knew that was one of the things they like to do,” Beasley said. “I feel like they did it a lot more early than they did it later. In the second half they kind of switched it up a little bit. Then they got back to it toward the end. That’s something we should be able to take advantage of. I think we did for the most part today.”