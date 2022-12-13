Analysis: Improvement of Bills' run defense over last year proves key development

The New York Jets’ running backs came to town Sunday on a hot streak.

They were mostly shut down in the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 victory.

The Jets were held to 76 rushing yards on 22 carries, a 3.5-yard average. That was a big improvement for the Bills over the first meeting, when the Jets rushed for 174 yards on 34 carries, a 5.1-yard average.

The performance improved the Buffalo run defense ranking from eighth in the NFL to fourth. The Bills are holding foes to 99.8 yards a game on the ground. The Bills’ run defense is third best in the league, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA run rankings, which factors in quality of the competition.

It’s a noteworthy improvement over last season. The Bills ranked 13th against the run in 2021, allowing 109.8 yards a game.

“I thought the D-line overall, you could feel 'em, you know?” said coach Sean McDermott. “When you're playing hard, you're coming off the ball, you're establishing the line of scrimmage. ... They got a couple runs on us there, but, to stop the run, it's the entire defense, not just the defensive line.”

Hopefully for the Bills, the consistency of the run defense bodes well for the stretch run of the season and the playoffs. The Bills had some poor run-defending games in losses last season.

It’s clear the middle of the Bills’ interior is stouter with the addition of defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips (who missed the Jets’ game with a shoulder injury).

The run defense probably needs to be better than last year for the Bills to make a deep playoff run due to the loss of pass-rushing star Von Miller.

“It’s tough when you lose a player like Von,” Jones said. “At the same time we’re all very confident in our ability to rush the passer and stop the run. To see everyone this week put the extra effort in to watch more film and to stay longer and do the little stuff right, I think it showed up a lot today.”

The run defense started strong vs. the Jets.

Jones stuffed Bam Knight for a 2-yard loss to lead to the Jets’ first punt. Ed Oliver and Shaq Lawson were in the backfield to help blow up that play.

The Jets’ second drive stalled after Settle clogged the middle and Matt Milano beat a tight end block to squeeze a running lane and stop Knight for no gain.

The Jets’ fourth drive ended in a punt after A.J. Epenesa set a hard edge and Michael Carter was stopped for a 3-yard loss. The fifth drive ended in a punt when Settle clogged the middle again on a first-down run and Tremaine Edmunds tackled Carter for a 2-yard loss.

The Jets’ run game started the season slowly, but New York had been averaging 129 yards rushing a game over the previous eight games before Sunday.

Here’s what lies ahead for the run defense the last month of the regular season:

Miami ranks 29th in rushing; Chicago ranks first behind Justin Fields, who leads all quarterbacks in rushing with 905 yards; Cincinnati ranks 24th but has a talented runner in Joe Mixon; and New England ranks 23rd in rushing.