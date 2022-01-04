Analysis: Great or only very good? Bills' defense on verge of top rankings

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is a virtual lock to finish the regular season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed.

The Bills stand No. 2 in points allowed and have a shot to catch No. 1 New England for that title in Week 18 of the NFL schedule.

It should be just the third time in the team’s 52-year history in the NFL that the Bills will lead the league in fewest yards allowed. It would be the first time they would lead the league in fewest points allowed.

Yet the question remains: Is this Bills defense great? Or merely very good?

The quality of the Bills’ competition and the performance in a couple of big games down the stretch – losses to Indianapolis, New England and Tampa Bay – leaves it an open question.

The answer will be written in the playoffs. Win a playoff game or two and the Bills’ defense can validate its statistical greatness.

Coach Sean McDermott was feeling good about his defense Sunday after it held Atlanta to just 265 yards and one touchdown.