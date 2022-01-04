Analysis: Great or only very good? Bills' defense on verge of top rankings

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is a virtual lock to finish the regular season ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed.
The Bills stand No. 2 in points allowed and have a shot to catch No. 1 New England for that title in Week 18 of the NFL schedule.
It should be just the third time in the team’s 52-year history in the NFL that the Bills will lead the league in fewest yards allowed. It would be the first time they would lead the league in fewest points allowed.
Yet the question remains: Is this Bills defense great? Or merely very good?
The quality of the Bills’ competition and the performance in a couple of big games down the stretch – losses to Indianapolis, New England and Tampa Bay – leaves it an open question.
The answer will be written in the playoffs. Win a playoff game or two and the Bills’ defense can validate its statistical greatness.
Coach Sean McDermott was feeling good about his defense Sunday after it held Atlanta to just 265 yards and one touchdown.
“I thought there were some really good moments, I really did,” McDermott said. “And then I thought there were some times when we could’ve been better. . . . We were able to get to the quarterback on the early downs. We got to him at some points as well on third downs and fourth downs. So, I thought there were some really good moments and we found some really good things that when I turn on the tape to watch.”
Support Local Journalism
The Bills have faced the easiest schedule of offenses in the NFL, with opponents averaging 328.3 yards a game. Tampa Bay’s defense has faced almost as easy a schedule, with opponents averaging 328.9 yards.
Twelve of the Bills’ 17 games have been against teams ranked in the bottom half of the league in yardage. Five games have been against teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring (Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Indianapolis and New England twice).
The Bills also are No. 1 in passing yards allowed, at 173 a game. They’re a virtual lock to finish first in that category, too.
“As long as our guys in the back end are continuing to communicate and the guys on the front end are getting on the quarterback, the result of that is a very good pass defense,” safety Micah Hyde said.
In terms of passing offenses faced, the Bills have had the second easiest schedule, behind only Tampa Bay.
The last time the Bills finished No. 1 in fewest yards allowed was 1999. They also were No. 1 in 1980.
The Bills never have been No. 1 in fewest points allowed since joining the NFL in 1970. The Bills have yielded 279 points this season, or 17.4 a game. New England has allowed nine fewer points this (270). The Patriots close the regular season at Miami. The Bills close against the New York Jets.